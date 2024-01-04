realme C67 5G Available in January with Special Discounts

realme has launched its New Year’s Sale for the realme C67 5G, a smartphone in the “Champion” Series, available for purchase from January 1st to 31st, 2023. This sale includes attractive offers in both physical stores and online platforms.

Key Highlights:

The realme C67 5G is on sale from January 1st to 31st, 2023.

Discounts up to INR 2000 on the 4GB + 128GB variant in stores.

Online sales from January 5th to 9th and 13th to 19th, 2024, on realme.com and Flipkart.com, with similar discounts.

The sale brings the effective price of the 4GB+128GB variant to INR 11,999.

The smartphone features the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G processor, 33W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging, and a 120 Hz Dynamic Display.

It is available in two colors: Sunny Oasis and Dark Purple.

The realme C67 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G processor, designed to provide a high-performance and smooth operating experience. Its octa-core architecture includes two A76 2.2GHz cores and six A55 2.0GHz cores. The TSMC 6nm advanced process enhances graphics processing capabilities and power efficiency. The device also supports Dual SA mode, allowing simultaneous 5G capability on both SIM cards.

Equipped with a 5000mAh battery, the realme C67 5G offers long-lasting power, supported by 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging technology. This feature allows the phone to charge from 1% to 50% in just 29 minutes. The device also includes a five-core protection system for safety against various charging-related risks.

The realme C67 5G boasts a 7.89mm Ultra Slim body, inspired by a Sunny Oasis design. It is available in Sunny Oasis and Dark Purple colors. The smartphone includes a 50MP AI primary camera, offering various photography modes like Super Nightscape and Street Photography.

The device features a 6.72-inch Ultra Smooth Dynamic Display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080*2400 and supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The display intelligently selects the best refresh rate for various scenarios. The realme C67 5G also offers Dynamic RAM options up to 6GB + 6GB, facilitating smooth multitasking and app performance.