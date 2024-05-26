Best Buy Memorial Day Sale: Shop Steep Discounts on AirPods, Dyson Vacuums, and More

Shop Best Buy's Memorial Day Sale 2024 for huge discounts on Apple AirPods, Dyson vacuums, 4K TVs, and more. Don't miss out on these limited-time offers!

Best Buy’s Memorial Day Sale is back, offering substantial discounts across various product categories, including popular items like Apple AirPods and Dyson vacuums. Here’s a detailed look at some of the best deals you can take advantage of during this year’s event.

Apple AirPods and Other Apple Products

Apple enthusiasts will find significant savings on several products at Best Buy this Memorial Day. The second-generation Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case are marked down to $159.99 from $199.99, offering a $40 discount. These AirPods provide seamless connectivity and high-quality sound, making them a favorite among Apple users​ ​.

Additionally, the Apple Watch Series 9 is available for $329, down from its regular price of $399.99. This model features the S9 SiP chip, enhanced health and safety features, and an improved display, making it a valuable upgrade for fitness enthusiasts and tech-savvy individuals​.

Dyson Vacuums

Dyson vacuums are known for their powerful suction and innovative design, and Best Buy’s sale includes impressive discounts on several models. For instance, the Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum, which features advanced laser technology to reveal hidden dust, is offered at a reduced price, saving customers up to $250. This model is ideal for maintaining clean and allergen-free homes​​.

Home Appliances and Electronics

Best Buy’s Memorial Day Sale also extends to a variety of home appliances and electronics. Shoppers can find significant savings on 4K smart TVs, laptops, and kitchen appliances. Some notable deals include:

LG 65-inch Class C3 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart TV : Originally priced at $2,499.99, now available for $1,499.99. This TV boasts stunning picture quality and smart features for an immersive viewing experience​​.

: Originally priced at $2,499.99, now available for $1,499.99. This TV boasts stunning picture quality and smart features for an immersive viewing experience​​. Acer Spin 713 13.5-inch Chromebook : Discounted to $329 from $529. This Chromebook features a 10th gen Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 64GB SSD, providing excellent value for students and professionals alike​.

: Discounted to $329 from $529. This Chromebook features a 10th gen Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 64GB SSD, providing excellent value for students and professionals alike​. Ninja Digital Air Fryer: Now $99.99, down from $119.99. This air fryer allows for healthier cooking with little to no oil, making it a kitchen essential for those looking to prepare quick and healthy meals​​.

More Deals to Explore

In addition to the highlighted products, Best Buy offers a range of other deals on various items, including up to 50% off select video games, significant savings on Ring security cameras, and discounts on major appliances such as LG washers and Samsung refrigerators​.

Best Buy’s Memorial Day Sale is an excellent opportunity for shoppers to get their hands on high-quality electronics, home appliances, and more at discounted prices. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your tech gadgets or spruce up your home, this sale has something for everyone. Be sure to check out Best Buy’s website for the full list of deals and make the most of these limited-time offers.