Elevation Lab Launches Durable Waterproof AirTag Mounts: A 4-Pack Deal You Shouldn’t Miss

In a notable development for Apple AirTag users seeking robust protection, Elevation Lab has introduced its latest offering: a 4-pack of ‘indestructible’ waterproof AirTag mounts at an attractive price of $21, translating to just over $5 each. This deal, currently available through Elevation Lab’s official Amazon storefront, marks a significant discount from the regular pricing, which usually hovers around $30.

Key Highlights:

Affordable Pricing : The 4-pack bundle is priced at $21, offering a cost-effective solution at just over $5 per mount.

: The 4-pack bundle is priced at $21, offering a cost-effective solution at just over $5 per mount. Durability and Protection : Elevation Lab’s mounts are designed to encase AirTags in an IP68 waterproof housing, ensuring they are well-protected against various elements.

: Elevation Lab’s mounts are designed to encase AirTags in an IP68 waterproof housing, ensuring they are well-protected against various elements. Easy Installation : Equipped with premium 3M VHB adhesive, these mounts can be securely attached to clean and flat surfaces, with an easy removal process involving a hairdryer.

: Equipped with premium 3M VHB adhesive, these mounts can be securely attached to clean and flat surfaces, with an easy removal process involving a hairdryer. Versatile Application: Ideal for securing AirTags to skis, snowboards, bikes, and more, the mounts offer a discreet and minimal design with a patent-pending top that screws on and off easily.

Elevation Lab’s commitment to quality and innovation is evident in these mounts, which are described as the ‘indestructible’ AirTag surface mount. The product boasts an IP68 waterproof rating, ensuring your AirTag is safe and sound in various environments, from snowy slopes to rainy days. The inclusion of a premium 3M VHB adhesive makes the installation process straightforward and reliable on any clean and flat surface. Moreover, the mount’s design allows for easy access to the AirTag when needed, thanks to its screw-on top that mimics a contact lens case.

These mounts are not just about robust protection; they are also about versatility. Whether you’re looking to track your skiing equipment, bikes, or even construction tools, these mounts are designed to offer peace of mind without compromising on aesthetics or accessibility.

In addition to this rugged option, Elevation Lab has expanded its AirTag accessory line to include safety-pin style mounts in various colors for those who prefer a less robust solution, and a new TagVault magnetic model that offers a quick and waterproof attachment solution to metal surfaces​​.

A Smart Investment for AirTag Users

This promotion offers a unique opportunity for AirTag owners to secure their investments with a high-quality, durable solution at an unprecedented price point. The versatility, durability, and ease of installation make these mounts a must-have accessory for anyone looking to leverage the full potential of their AirTag without worry.

With the growing popularity of AirTags for personal item tracking, the demand for accessories that offer protection and versatility is at an all-time high. Elevation Lab’s latest offering not only meets this demand but does so in a way that is both cost-effective and dependable. Whether for personal use or as a thoughtful gift, this 4-pack deal represents an excellent value proposition for anyone in the market for AirTag mounts.

The launch of Elevation Lab’s 4-pack ‘indestructible’ waterproof AirTag mounts at $21 is a significant development for AirTag users. Offering a blend of durability, affordability, and versatility, these mounts are poised to set a new standard in the market for AirTag accessories. As users continue to find new and innovative ways to use AirTags, products like these from Elevation Lab ensure that their tracking needs are met with reliability and style.