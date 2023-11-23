Essential Gadgets for Modern Knowledge Workers

In a rapidly evolving work environment, the tools and gadgets knowledge workers use are changing significantly. A Jabra report highlights key trends among India’s workforce, with a notable shift towards remote and hybrid work models. This article explores the essential gadgets that are shaping the workspaces of today’s knowledge workers.

Key Highlights:

59% of India’s workforce continues to work remotely, using smartphones as primary devices for online meetings and calls.

Jabra report indicates 38% of knowledge workers worldwide face challenges with connectivity and communication.

Jabra Evolve2 65 Flex headset features Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation and a fold-and-go design.

Jabra Evolve2 Buds offer Adjustable Active Noise Cancellation and extensive wireless range for flexible work settings.

Jabra Speak2 75, a compact and intelligent speakerphone, enhances audio quality in virtual meetings.

Jabra PanaCast 20 camera provides 4K Ultra-HD image quality with AI-driven features for video conferencing.

The Jabra Evolve2 65 Flex is a versatile headset that offers Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation and Jabra ClearVoice microphones for clear communication in noisy settings. It also provides comfort through Jabra Air Comfort technology and superior sound with 28mm custom speakers. The headset is compatible with leading virtual meeting platforms, offers a 30m/100ft wireless range, and up to 20 hours of talk time.

For those preferring earbuds, the Jabra Evolve2 Buds are ideal. These earbuds feature Adjustable Active Noise Cancellation, a MyFit sealing test for personalized ANC, and Jabra MultiSensor Voice™ for clear conversations. They provide a 20 meters/65 feet wireless range and 33 hours of battery life.

The Jabra Speak2 75, a compact speakerphone, offers full-duplex audio and a Microphone Quality Indicator. It has a 360-degree light ring to ensure voice clarity and is compatible with major virtual meeting platforms. The device also boasts super-wideband audio and up to 32 hours of wireless battery life.

Finally, the Jabra PanaCast 20 camera is a significant addition for video conferencing. It delivers a real-time 4K Ultra-HD image, features AI-driven Intelligent Zoom and Intelligent Lighting Optimization. The camera is adaptable, easy to use, and integrates with all leading UC platforms.