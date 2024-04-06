Facebook Updates Full-Screen Video Player: Everything You Need to Know

Discover the new full-screen video player on Facebook, offering a unified viewing experience for Reels, long videos, and live streams, with enhanced controls and recommendations.

Facebook has unveiled a revamped full-screen video player, aiming to enhance the viewing experience across all video formats on the platform. This update introduces a unified design for the playback of Reels, longer videos, and Live content, catering to the diverse video consumption preferences of its user base. Initially rolling out on iOS and Android in the US and Canada, the update promises a global launch in the forthcoming months.

The updated video player offers an immersive full-screen, vertical viewing experience by default, addressing the previous inconsistencies encountered with video orientations. For videos originally in horizontal format, a new full-screen option now allows users to switch to landscape view effortlessly. This update also brings advanced controls, including a slider for easy navigation through videos, and quick-access buttons for a 10-second skip forward or backward, enhancing the user’s ability to interact with video content more effectively.

Aside from the direct benefits to viewers, this update is a boon for creators as well. With more precise and relevant video recommendations, creators have a greater chance of reaching new audiences. Facebook’s move to enhance video discovery and engagement could potentially open up new opportunities for creators to showcase their work to a wider audience, fostering community growth and interaction.

