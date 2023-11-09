BITS Pilani Partners with Airlinq to Advance 5G and IoT in India

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, and Airlinq, a US-based technology firm, have announced a collaborative effort aimed at spearheading innovations in the realms of 5G technology and the Internet of Things (IoT) in India. This partnership is set to delve into the development of applications for smart cities, connected vehicles, and more.

Key Highlights:

BITS Pilani has teamed up with Airlinq to innovate in 5G and IoT technology.

Their collaboration is part of the “5G Use Case Labs” initiative launched at the Indian Mobile Congress 2023.

The initiative is supported by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) India and endorsed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The partnership aims to develop applications in smart cities, connected vehicles, and enhance urban traffic safety through V2V and V2X communications.

The collaboration is aligned with the “5G Use Case Labs” presented at the Indian Mobile Congress 2023 by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and enjoys the backing of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in India. These labs are anticipated to be hubs for developing advanced applications that encompass IoT, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communications.

BITS Pilani and Airlinq aim to leverage 5G technology to improve urban traffic safety by introducing low-latency Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) and V2X communications, which could transform the driving experience for various road users.

The Vice Chancellor of BITS Pilani, Prof. V. Ramgopal Rao, commented on the collaboration, stating, “Our mission at BITS is to empower our students and faculty to shape the future, and this collaboration allows us to do just that.” He further emphasized the role of the partnership in advancing the understanding of these technologies and providing real-world experiences for students.

Ankit Taparia, VP of Airlinq and an alumnus of BITS Pilani, expressed enthusiasm about the joint venture, stating, “We look forward to pioneering advanced 5G technology solutions that will revolutionize industries and redefine the way our interconnected world collaborates and communicates to improve lives.”

The partnership is a significant step toward harnessing the capabilities of 5G technology in India, promising advancements in communication and connectivity that have the potential to impact various sectors profoundly.