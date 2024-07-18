Flipkart Challenges Amazon with GOAT Sale, Offers Steep Discounts on Popular Smartphones

Flipkart is gearing up to host its GOAT Sale starting July 20, directly competing with Amazon’s Prime Day Sale scheduled for the same date. The e-commerce giant is set to offer substantial discounts on a range of sought-after smartphones, including the iPhone 15, Galaxy S23, Nothing Phone 2a, and more.

Sale Duration and Early Access

Unlike Amazon’s two-day Prime Day event, Flipkart’s GOAT Sale will continue until July 25. Flipkart Plus Members will enjoy the added benefit of early access, with the sale opening for them on July 19. The sale will be accessible through the Flipkart app and website.

Bank Discounts and Offers

Shoppers can take advantage of a 10% instant discount up to Rs 5000 when using Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and IDFC First Bank credit cards during the GOAT Sale. The specific discount amount will vary depending on the product. Additionally, using the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card will unlock an extra 5% cashback.

Deals on Popular Smartphones

Flipkart’s teaser page for the GOAT Sale highlights significant price reductions on best-selling smartphones. The Nothing Phone 2a will have an effective starting price of Rs 19,999, the Google Pixel 7 will be available for Rs 32,999, and the Pixel 8 will start at Rs 47,999.

The budget-friendly Moto G34 will be offered at Rs 9,999, while the newly launched Motorola Edge 50 Fusion and Edge 50 Pro will be priced at Rs 20,999 and Rs 27,999 respectively after discounts.

The deal price for the Apple iPhone 15 remains undisclosed and is expected to be announced soon. Offers on Samsung, Realme, and Xiaomi smartphones will also be revealed in the near future.

Flipkart’s GOAT Sale promises to be a major contender in the summer sales season, offering competitive discounts and deals on par with Amazon’s Prime Day Sale. With a wider range of smartphones on offer and a longer sale duration, consumers have ample opportunity to snag the best deals