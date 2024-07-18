Tata Digital Enhances Employee Engagement and Aims to Boost Sales with Tata Neu App Integration

Tata Digital, the digital arm of the Tata Group, has recently integrated its internal employee platform, Tata Shop Share Smile (TSSS), into the Tata Neu app. This strategic move is aimed at increasing transaction volumes on the super app and encouraging more customers to shop across various Tata brands.

Streamlined Access to Benefits for Tata Employees

Previously, TSSS operated as a separate website, providing Tata Group employees and their families with exclusive deals from the conglomerate’s diverse brands. By integrating TSSS into the Tata Neu app, Tata Digital has created a centralized platform for employees to access a wide range of benefits and rewards across the entire Tata ecosystem. This includes discounts on cars, hotel stays, fashion, electronics, groceries, and more.

Leveraging Tata Group’s Vast Employee Base

The integration of TSSS into Tata Neu allows Tata Digital to tap into the Tata Group’s extensive employee base more effectively. With over 7 lakh employees, the move is expected to significantly increase transaction volumes on the app while also providing valuable customer feedback. Additionally, this approach eliminates any significant customer acquisition costs.

Enhancing the Shopping Experience and Increasing Transactions

The previous TSSS website lacked a direct checkout feature, redirecting employees to other web pages and potentially hindering usage due to its cumbersome nature. The Tata Neu app integration aims to address this issue, streamlining the shopping experience and potentially increasing transactions. Currently, Tata Neu offers around 15-20 Tata brands, while the TSSS website facilitated over 3 million transactions across 30 Tata brands in FY24.

Expansion of Tata Neu and Leadership Change

Tata Neu, launched in April 2022, claims to have over 120 million NeuPass members. The platform has been actively adding more Tata Consumer brands, with Vistara being the latest addition. Earlier this year, Tata Digital underwent a leadership change, with Naveen Tahilyani, the former CEO and MD of Tata AIA Life Insurance, replacing Pratik Pal as the CEO and MD of the company.