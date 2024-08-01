Nothing Phone (2a) vs Nothing Phone (2a) Plus: A Detailed Comparison

A quick comparison between the Nothing Phone (2a) and (2a) Plus, highlighting their similarities and key differences in performance, camera, Glyph Interface, and price, to help you decide which model suits your needs and budget.

As a tech enthusiast, I couldn’t wait to dive into the world of the Nothing Phone (2a) and its upgraded sibling, the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus. Let’s break down the key differences and similarities between these two unique devices:

Design and Build

Both phones are instantly recognizable with their transparent backs and the iconic Glyph Interface. The (2a) Plus boasts 26 LED lights compared to the (2a)’s 3, offering more versatility for notifications and visual flair. Both phones share the same dimensions and weight, with an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance, and they feel equally premium in hand.

Display

The displays on both phones are a treat for the eyes. They feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a 1 billion color depth, 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. Peak brightness reaches an impressive 1300 nits, ensuring excellent visibility even in direct sunlight. The only minor difference is the screen-to-body ratio, with the (2a) having a slightly higher 87.6% compared to the (2a) Plus’s 87.1%.

Performance

Under the hood, the (2a) is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200U, while the (2a) Plus gets the upgraded Dimensity 7350 Pro. Both chipsets are built on a 4nm process and offer smooth performance for everyday tasks. However, the (2a) Plus claims a 10% boost in overall performance and a 30% boost in graphics performance, making it a better choice for demanding games and applications.

Memory and Storage

The (2a) comes with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage, while the (2a) Plus offers 8GB or 12GB of RAM with 256GB of storage. Notably, the (2a) Plus features a RAM Booster, which can utilize up to 20GB of RAM for smoother multitasking.

Camera

Both phones share the same dual rear camera setup: a 50MP main sensor (Sony IMX890) with OIS and a 50MP ultrawide sensor (Samsung JN1). They both deliver excellent image quality with sharp details, vibrant colors, and good dynamic range. The main difference lies in the front camera: the (2a) has a 32MP sensor, while the (2a) Plus boasts a 50MP sensor, promising higher resolution selfies. Both phones can record 4K videos at 30fps and 1080p videos at up to 120fps.

Battery Life and Charging

Both phones pack a 5000mAh battery, which easily lasts a full day with moderate use. The (2a) Plus supports slightly faster 50W wired charging compared to the (2a)’s 45W. Nothing claims the (2a) Plus can reach 50% charge in 21 minutes and a full charge in 56 minutes, while the (2a) takes 23 minutes for a 50% charge and 1 hour for a full charge.

Software

Both phones run on Android 14 with Nothing OS 2.6 on top. It’s a clean and minimalist interface with unique features like the Glyph Composer and custom ringtones. Nothing has promised three major Android updates for both devices, ensuring software support for years to come.

Other Features

Both phones support Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. They lack a headphone jack but offer stereo speakers for immersive audio. Both phones also feature the Glyph Interface for unique notification patterns and charging indicators.

Price

The Nothing Phone (2a) is priced at ₹25,499, offering a more affordable entry point into the Nothing ecosystem. The Nothing Phone (2a) Plus comes in at ₹27,999, offering a premium for its enhanced features and performance.

Conclusion

Choosing between the Nothing Phone (2a) and (2a) Plus boils down to your priorities and budget. If you’re looking for an excellent value proposition with a unique design and solid performance, the (2a) is a great choice. However, if you’re willing to spend a bit more for a faster processor, more versatile Glyph Interface, and a better selfie camera, the (2a) Plus is worth the investment.

Both phones offer a refreshing take on smartphone design and a delightful user experience. No matter which one you choose, you’re getting a phone that stands out from the crowd and delivers a unique blend of style and substance.