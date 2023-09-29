FUJIFILM India Launches A3 Multifunction Printers Developed by FUJIFILM Business Innovation

FUJIFILM India announced today the launch of its A3 multifunction printers, Apeos series, marking its entry into the office printer business in India. These printers have been developed by FUJIFILM Business Innovation Corp. and sales will commence from 27 September 2023.

Key Highlights:

FUJIFILM India is introducing both color and monochrome A3 multifunction printers, namely Apeos C3060 / C2560 / C2060 and Apeos 3560 / 3060 / 2560.

These printers feature single-pass duplex document feeder, searchable OCR, and NFC printing capabilities.

Targeting various industries including Enterprise, Corporate, SME, and Government sectors.

Aimed at improving overall office efficiency.

The printers are designed keeping in mind productivity, reliability, and the evolving demands in the work environment. They also prioritize enhanced security and straightforward operability.

Equipped with standard capabilities such as single-pass duplex document feeder, searchable OCR (optical character recognition), and NFC (Near Field Communication) printing, the printers are intended to bolster office efficiency across various industries from Enterprise to Government.

Masatsugu Naito, President, FUJIFILM Business Innovation Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., mentioned the strategic importance of India’s growing economy and highlighted the company’s commitment to providing solutions tailored to the challenges faced by businesses in terms of productivity, data security, and operations.

Koji Wada, Managing Director, FUJIFILM India, highlighted that the launch of the new printer business in India represents a significant step since the company’s inception in the country in 2007. He emphasized FUJIFILM Group’s confidence in the Indian market.

Priyatosh Kumar, Head, Graphic Communications, FUJIFILM India, pointed out the strong product portfolio that the company maintains in India, emphasizing the goal of offering quality and efficient solutions to their customers through this new venture.

Main features of the Apeos series include:

High-resolution printing capabilities, with added image enhancement features for smooth reproduction and auto-correction technology for accurate prints.

Single-pass duplex scanning and automatic document feeding that offers high-speed scanning of 80 pages per minute.

Advanced scanning functions that support digital transformation, including searchable OCR and automatic corrections.

Robust security features to protect data against threats with strong encryption and measures to prevent unauthorized access.

Note: Apeos is a Fujifilm brand developed by FUJIFILM Business Innovation for multifunction printers and devices. Sales and Service Support will be provided by FUJIFILM India through the company’s channel partners across India