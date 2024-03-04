Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 4: Unlock the rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX has launched a new Booyah Pass with exclusive cosmetic upgrades for March. This month’s event brings other ways to obtain rewards including daily redeem codes.

Key Highlights

March Booyah Pass features pond-themed rewards

Rewards include skins, banners, loot boxes, and more

Booyah Pass requires diamond purchase

Free Fire MAX releases daily redeem codes for free items

The March Booyah Pass in Garena Free Fire MAX brings a range of exclusive cosmetic upgrades with its “Tales of Ponds” theme. Some standout rewards include the Ribbit Rip Skyboard, Tales of Puddles Banner, Tales of Puddles Avatar, Ribbit Fairytale Bundle, Ribbit Peace Loot Box, and Gold Royale Vouchers.

“This month’s Booyah Pass is packed with fun, frog-themed rewards for our players,” said a Garena spokesperson. “We’re excited to see everyone sporting their new gear.”

Players must purchase the Booyah Pass with diamonds to gain access to these rewards.

In addition to the Booyah Pass, Garena Free Fire MAX releases daily redeem codes. These codes provide players with a chance to get free rewards.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 4

FIHYHTYUJT6U8FHF

FFJYFTTBU6EUJT63

F5GBTGNVK6O9IUYH

FRFDHT6JFYHFDRUJ

FNRH67UTHTN77BYV

FGTDHF6T7UY56F6T

FIYUJUT7UKYFFDSU

F7FGYJUR76JUT6HK

Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK’ and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future