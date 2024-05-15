Garmin Forerunner 955 Scores Major Discount at Best Buy

Get the Garmin Forerunner 955, the top runner's watch, at a major discount at Best Buy. Advanced GPS, long battery life, and comprehensive health tracking.

In a significant development for fitness enthusiasts, the Garmin Forerunner 955, hailed as the “best runner’s watch, period,” is now available at a substantial discount at Best Buy. This watch, renowned for its comprehensive features and superior performance, is an excellent choice for runners and athletes looking to upgrade their training gear.

Overview of Garmin Forerunner 955

The Garmin Forerunner 955 is celebrated for its precise GPS tracking, extensive battery life, and advanced training features. It offers All-Systems GNSS and Multi-Band GPS, ensuring highly accurate location tracking, which is essential for runners navigating varied terrains. The watch also includes heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen data, and other critical health metrics, making it a versatile tool for both training and overall wellness.

One of the standout features of the Forerunner 955 is its robust battery life. In smartwatch mode, it lasts up to 15 days, and in GPS mode, it can endure up to 42 hours. This longevity is particularly beneficial for long-distance runners and outdoor adventurers who need reliable performance without frequent recharging​.

Key Features

Advanced GPS and Tracking : The Forerunner 955’s multi-band GPS ensures accurate tracking even in challenging environments with tall buildings or dense forests.

: The Forerunner 955’s multi-band GPS ensures accurate tracking even in challenging environments with tall buildings or dense forests. Comprehensive Health Monitoring : It includes metrics such as heart rate, VO2 max, and sleep quality, offering users a detailed insight into their physical condition.

: It includes metrics such as heart rate, VO2 max, and sleep quality, offering users a detailed insight into their physical condition. Durability and Design : Built with Gorilla Glass DX and a rugged design, the Forerunner 955 is designed to withstand tough conditions.

: Built with Gorilla Glass DX and a rugged design, the Forerunner 955 is designed to withstand tough conditions. Music and Connectivity: The watch supports music storage and streaming, allowing users to enjoy their favorite tunes on the go without needing a phone.

Discount Details

Best Buy is currently offering the Garmin Forerunner 955 at a reduced price, making this premium watch more accessible to a broader range of fitness enthusiasts. This discount is part of a larger sale on Garmin smartwatches, providing an excellent opportunity for those looking to invest in high-quality fitness technology​.

Why This Watch is a Top Choice

The Garmin Forerunner 955 stands out in the crowded smartwatch market due to its focus on performance and accuracy. Unlike many competitors, it prioritizes the needs of serious runners and athletes, offering features that support rigorous training regimes. Its durable build, coupled with advanced health and fitness tracking capabilities, makes it an indispensable tool for anyone committed to improving their athletic performance​​.

For athletes and fitness enthusiasts looking for a reliable and feature-rich smartwatch, the Garmin Forerunner 955 is an excellent choice. The current discount at Best Buy makes it an even more attractive option, providing an opportunity to own one of the best runner’s watches on the market at a significantly lower price.