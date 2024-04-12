Garmin Rolls Out Beta Update with Fresh Features for Popular Smartwatches

Discover the latest Garmin beta update for Forerunner smartwatches, featuring new fitness tracking capabilities, a Sleep Coach glance, and enhanced device compatibility.

Garmin has initiated a rollout of a beta update, version 18.12 and 18.15, for several models in its Forerunner line, including the Forerunner 255, Forerunner 955, Forerunner 965, and Forerunner 265 smartwatches. This update introduces a suite of new features and improvements aimed at enhancing user experience and device functionality.

Key features introduced in this update include a Sleep Coach glance designed to optimize rest, an Auto Activity Detect function that facilitates smoother transitions for multisport activities, and a Lap Undo feature that allows users to delete the last recorded lap without stopping the activity. Additionally, Garmin has expanded its database to include details on 400m running tracks worldwide, enhancing the utility for runners seeking precise track data.

The update also addresses several bugs. Fixes have been implemented for issues such as touch screen responsiveness during sleep mode, text display problems on the map navigation page, and inconsistencies in backlight brightness. For those engaged in strength training, the update ensures that the selected set weight is stored accurately in structured workouts.

Garmin’s approach to rolling out these updates in a beta format underscores their strategy of involving the community in the testing phase, allowing users to provide feedback and ensuring that the features meet their practical needs before a wider release.

For users eager to try out these new features, the update can be accessed through the ‘Software Update’ section under ‘System’ settings on compatible devices. Garmin encourages participants in their Beta Program to share their experiences and report any issues, ensuring that future updates can be refined even further.

Moreover, improvements in course navigation and expanded headset compatibility further enhance the functionality of the smartwatches. Specifically, the Forerunner 265 series sees enhanced features only in the Music models, emphasizing Garmin’s focus on integrating entertainment with fitness.

Beta version 18.12 is currently available as a release candidate, indicating that a similar version could soon be available publicly. Garmin encourages users enrolled in the Beta Program to update their devices through the software update section under system settings.

This update underscores Garmin’s commitment to refining user experience through continuous software enhancements and bug fixes, ensuring their smartwatches remain competitive and functional in the rapidly evolving wearable market.