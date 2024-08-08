Get Samsung Galaxy S24 for INR 62,999 with 24-Month No-Cost EMI

Samsung announces a limited-time Independence Day offer on the Galaxy S24, now available for INR 62,999 with a 24-month no-cost EMI option.

Samsung, India’s leading consumer electronics brand, has announced a special Independence Day offer for its flagship Galaxy S24 smartphone. Starting today, the Galaxy S24 will be available at a reduced price of INR 62,999, down from its original price of INR 74,999. This limited-time offer also includes a 24-month no-cost EMI option.

Enhanced AI Capabilities

The Galaxy S24 introduces a new era of mobile AI with features like Live Translate, which provides real-time voice and text translations for phone calls, and Interpreter for live conversation translations without requiring cellular data or Wi-Fi. The Chat Assist feature helps users refine their communication style, while Note Assist and Transcript Assist utilize AI to streamline note-taking and transcription tasks. Additionally, the Galaxy S24 introduces a gesture-driven “Circle to Search” feature with Google.

Camera and Display

Available in four colors – Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet, Onyx Black, and Marble Gray – the Galaxy S24 boasts a sleek design and a 50MP triple camera setup with upgraded Nightography capabilities. The phone’s ProVisual Engine leverages AI to enhance image capture and provide creative freedom. The 6.2-inch display features a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and can reach up to 2600 nits of peak brightness.

Performance and Security

The Galaxy S24 is powered by an enhanced chipset and features a 4000 mAh battery. Samsung Knox provides robust security with end-to-end hardware protection, real-time threat detection, and collaborative protection. Samsung’s commitment to longevity is evident in its promise of seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates for the Galaxy S24.

Availability

The Galaxy S24 is available for purchase at all leading online and offline retail stores.