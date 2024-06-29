Google Chrome’s New Mobile Updates Streamline Search and Browsing

Google has rolled out a series of updates for its Chrome browser on both Android and iOS, designed to make searching and navigating easier and more efficient. The changes include several new features aimed at enhancing the user experience on mobile devices.

Chrome Actions: Faster Access to Local Businesses

One of the most notable additions is “Chrome Actions”, a feature that lets users quickly interact with local businesses directly from the search results. For instance, if you’re looking for a restaurant, you’ll now see shortcut buttons for calling, getting directions, or reading reviews, right alongside the search result. This feature is currently available on Android and will be coming to iOS devices in the fall.

Redesigned Address Bar for Tablets

Google has also redesigned the address bar for iPads and Android tablets, taking advantage of their larger screen space to make it more user-friendly.

Shortcut Suggestions and Trending Searches

Another new feature is shortcut suggestions, which offers personalized recommendations in the address bar based on your typical browsing habits. This is available for both Android and iOS.

iOS users will also now see trending search suggestions directly in the address bar, a feature that Android users are already familiar with.

Live Sports Cards in Discover Feed

For sports fans, Chrome’s Discover Feed on the New Tab page will now include Live sports cards on both iOS and Android. This will automatically update you on the status of ongoing games for teams you follow or have shown interest in.

Continued Improvements

These updates are part of Google’s ongoing efforts to improve the Chrome browser on mobile devices, making it easier and more intuitive for users to find what they need and get things done.