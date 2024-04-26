Google Invites Applications for the 2024 Startups Accelerator Program in India

Apply now for Google's 2024 Startups Accelerator program in India! Open to AI-first startups at the Seed to Series A stage. Deadline: August 22, 2023.

Google has officially opened applications for its 2024 Startups Accelerator program in India, focusing on AI-driven startups at the Seed to Series A funding stages. This initiative underscores Google’s commitment to nurturing the growth of innovative AI technologies within the Indian startup ecosystem.

Program Details

The Google for Startups Accelerator: India is a three-month, equity-free program aimed at AI-first startups. The program offers intense mentorship and resources from Google, focusing on AI and ML technologies to address complex challenges across various sectors. This opportunity is particularly designed for startups that integrate AI deeply into their core product or service offerings.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible, startups must be based in India and preferably in the stages between Seed funding and Series A. They should be working on AI-driven solutions aimed at solving significant industry challenges. The program is particularly interested in startups that demonstrate traction and a scalable product or service with a sizable market potential.

Program Structure

The accelerator includes a mix of in-person and remote sessions, covering areas such as product development, design, growth strategies, and leadership. The program begins with an in-person bootcamp, followed by various training workshops and mentorship sessions with Google experts and industry leaders. The experience culminates in a Demo Day, allowing startups to showcase their innovations to potential investors and industry stakeholders.

Selected Startups

The 2024 cohort includes diverse startups such as Beatoven.ai, a platform for creating AI-powered royalty-free music, and immunitoAI, which focuses on AI-generated antibody therapeutics. Other participants include Zocket and NeuroPixel.AI, which are innovating in digital advertising and computer vision for fashion e-commerce, respectively.

Application Process

Startups interested in joining must apply by August 22, 2023. Google also hosts weekly virtual open forums every Friday during the application phase, where potential applicants can learn more about the program and address any queries.

Continued Support

Beyond the three-month program, participants will continue to benefit from the Google for Startups alumni network, which provides ongoing support and resources to help them on their entrepreneurial journey.

This comprehensive support system not only aids in immediate product and business development but also ensures long-term success and integration into the broader tech ecosystem, fostering a sustainable growth environment for innovative startups in India.