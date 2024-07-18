Google Pixel 9 Series Leaked Ahead of Launch: Design, Battery, and Camera Details Surface

Leaked images and specs of the Google Pixel 9 series reveal a redesigned Pixel 9 Pro Fold, camera upgrades for the Pro XL, and battery details for the entire lineup.

The much-anticipated Google Pixel 9 series, expected to debut at the Made by Google event on August 13th, has seen a fresh wave of leaks, offering insights into the design, battery capabilities, and camera features of the upcoming Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Design Leaks Reveal a Sleeker Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Familiar Pixel 9 Models

Images from Taiwan’s NCC certification site showcase the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold in its entirety, revealing a flatter design compared to its predecessor, with improved crease control and slimmer bezels. The inner selfie camera is positioned at the top right corner, while the rear camera module sports a new squarish look.

The base Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro models retain the visor-like camera island seen in the Pixel 8 series, with the vanilla model featuring two rear camera units and an LED flash, while the Pro models boast a triple rear camera setup and an additional temperature sensor.

Hands-on videos leaked on TikTok offer size comparisons between the Pixel 9 Pro XL and iPhone 14 Pro Max, as well as the base Pixel 9 and Pixel 8.

Camera Features Teased for the Pixel 9 Pro XL

Another video showcases the Pixel 9 Pro XL’s camera app, revealing preset zoom options ranging from 0.5x ultra-wide to 5x telephoto, along with manual zoom capabilities up to 30x.

Battery and Charging Specifications Revealed

The NCC listing also sheds light on the battery capacities and charging speeds of the Pixel 9 lineup. The base Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro are expected to house a 4,558mAh battery, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL may feature a larger 4,942mAh battery. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is rumored to be powered by a combined 4,560mAh battery.

Additionally, the listing suggests varying wired fast charging speeds for each model, with the Pixel 9 Pro XL boasting the fastest at 32.67W.

While these leaks provide a glimpse into the upcoming Google Pixel 9 series, official confirmation of these details will have to wait until the Made by Google event. Stay tuned for further updates as we approach the August 13th launch date.