Google Pixel 9 Series Leaked Photos Reveal Redesigned Camera Bar and Smaller Pro Model

Leaked photos of the Google Pixel 9 series reveal a redesigned camera bar and a new smaller Pro model, highlighting significant design changes and advanced camera features.

The Google Pixel 9 series has been the subject of much speculation, and recent leaked hands-on photos provide a first look at significant design changes and the introduction of a smaller Pro model. These leaks, which surfaced online, showcase a redesigned camera bar and adjustments in the overall form factor of the Pixel 9 Pro.

Redesigned Camera Bar

One of the most notable changes in the Pixel 9 series is the redesigned camera bar. Unlike previous models with a rectangular horizontal camera housing, the Pixel 9 Pro features a more streamlined camera module with rounded corners. This new design is similar to the one seen on the Pixel Fold and includes a thicker array that houses three lenses: a periscope telephoto sensor, a primary lens, and a standard telephoto lens. The camera bump itself is more pronounced, increasing the phone’s thickness to approximately 12mm​​.

Introduction of a Smaller Pro Model

The leaked photos also reveal that Google is planning to introduce a smaller Pro model in the Pixel 9 lineup. This model is expected to have a slightly smaller display compared to the Pixel 9 Pro, with dimensions around 152.8 x 71.9 x 8.5mm and a screen size of approximately 6.2 inches. Despite its smaller size, the smaller Pro model will retain the same three-camera setup as the larger Pro variant, including the periscope telephoto lens, which is a first for Google’s smaller devices​.

Additional Design Changes

The Pixel 9 series appears to embrace a flat-edge design, with slimmer bezels on all sides and a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. The power button and volume rocker remain on the right-hand side, while the left side is devoid of physical buttons. The bottom of the device has also been redesigned to include a SIM tray, replacing one of the speaker cutouts.

Expected Features and Launch

The Pixel 9 series is anticipated to run on Google’s next-generation Tensor chip, which promises improved performance and efficiency. The series is likely to continue featuring Google’s signature AI and camera enhancements, which have been a hallmark of the Pixel line. The official announcement for the Pixel 9 series is expected in October 2024, aligning with Google’s typical release schedule​​.