Google Pixel Watch 3 Leak Reveals Sleek Design, Brighter Display, and New Google Apps

Google's Pixel Watch 3 leak reveals a thinner bezel, brighter display, and new Google apps like offline Maps and an enhanced Wallet. Get the details on this upcoming smartwatch.

Google’s highly anticipated Pixel Watch 3 is set to make a splash with a sleek new design, a significantly brighter display, and enhanced functionality through new Google apps. Leaked images and promotional materials reveal that the upcoming smartwatch will address previous criticisms, offering a more modern aesthetic and improved user experience.

Thinner Bezels, Bigger Screen:

One of the most notable changes to the Pixel Watch 3 is its thinner bezel, resulting in a larger screen area for both the 41mm and 45mm models. The 41mm model boasts a 10% larger screen, while the 45mm model sees a significant 40% increase, making for a more immersive viewing experience.

“Actua” Display and Enhanced Brightness:

Google is introducing its “Actua” display branding to the Pixel Watch 3, along with a remarkable increase in peak brightness to 2,000 nits. This is double the brightness of the Pixel Watch 2, promising improved visibility even in direct sunlight.

New Google Apps and Features:

The Pixel Watch 3 will come equipped with several new Google apps and enhanced features:

Offline Maps: Navigate without an internet connection.

Enhanced Wallet: Pay for public transit and access secure locations directly from your wrist.

Upgraded Home App: View live video feeds and utilize two-way audio with compatible Google Nest cameras.

Improved Pixel Camera App: Switch seamlessly between photo and video capture.

Battery Life and Charging:

While Google claims a similar 24-hour battery life as the Pixel Watch 2, a new Battery Saver mode will extend it to 36 hours. The 41mm model also enjoys a 20% faster charging speed for quicker top-ups.

Share your thoughts on the Pixel Watch 3 leak! Are you excited about the new design and features? Let us know in the comments below.