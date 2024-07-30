Vu Vibe QLED TV with Built-in Soundbar Launches in India: Check Price & Specs

Vu launches Vibe QLED TV with integrated soundbar, enhancing audio for OTT streaming. Now available on Amazon & select retailers in India.

Vu has unveiled its latest innovation in the television market: the Vu Vibe QLED TV. Designed with a focus on OTT content viewers, this TV model boasts an integrated soundbar that aims to elevate the audio experience for streaming enthusiasts.

Pricing and Availability

The Vu Vibe QLED TV is available for purchase exclusively on Amazon, as well as through select electronics retailers across India. The TV comes in four sizes, with the following prices:

43-inch: Rs 30,999

50-inch: Rs 35,999

55-inch: Rs 41,999

65-inch: Rs 58,999

Key Features of the Vu Vibe QLED TV

Enhanced Brightness and Audio:

The Vu Vibe QLED TV boasts a QLED display with an IPS panel capable of reaching 400 nits of brightness, significantly brighter than many standard 4K/QLED TVs. However, its standout feature is the integrated soundbar, a first in the television industry. This 88-watt soundbar is directly linked to the TV motherboard via an AI-powered dual amplifier chip, promising improved voice clarity for OTT shows and movies.

Sound Modes and Connectivity:

The soundbar includes various sound modes like Sound Only, Cinema, Night, Dolby Audio, and Pure Surround. The TV also allows users to play music with the screen off, stream from Spotify and YouTube, and connect multiple devices via both wired and wireless connections.

Additional Features:

The Vu Vibe QLED TV runs on Google TV and comes with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. The TV also features an AI-powered processor and a remote with dedicated picture and sound hotkeys for convenient operation.