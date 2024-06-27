Google’s Upgraded Find My Device Network Faces Reliability Issues

Google’s much-anticipated upgrade to its Find My Device network, launched in April as Android’s answer to Apple’s Find My network, has been met with reports of significant reliability issues. The search giant has acknowledged the problem and assured users it is actively working on a solution.

According to a statement shared by Google with Mishaal Rahman, a tech writer, the company is committed to improving the Android Find My Device network’s ability to locate lost items. Google believes the network’s effectiveness will increase as more devices join, and recommends users adjust their Bluetooth tracker settings to “with network in all areas” to maximize the chances of finding lost items, even in low-traffic areas.

A Google spokesperson stated, “We are actively working to roll out enhancements to how the Find My Device network operates that will improve the speed and ability of locating lost items over the coming weeks… We encourage Bluetooth tag owners to change their Find My Device network setting to ‘With network in all areas’ to help improve the network’s ability to find their lost items in lower-traffic areas.”

How Android’s Find My Device Network Works

The upgraded Find My Device network, launched in April, utilizes a crowdsourced network of Android devices to help users locate their lost phones, even when offline. The new version also boasts a Remote Lock feature, allowing users to secure their devices using just their phone number and a security challenge.

Despite these promising features, the network’s reliability issues have caused frustration among users. However, Google’s proactive response and commitment to improving the network offer hope for a more robust and reliable solution in the coming weeks.