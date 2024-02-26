Top 10 most popular and productive smartphones amongst Gig-Delivery partners, latest findings by Borzo

Smartphones are an integral part of any delivery rider’s life as their occupation is heavily dependent on a good performance-driven device. Haven’t you thought about the seamless efficiency with which delivery partners swipe orders and delivery confirmations, scan barcodes, navigate maps, and complete your e-commerce, pharma, food, groceries and a plethora of deliveries using only their smartphones? Recent insights from Borzo (formerly WeFast) reveal a prevalent preference among delivery partners for mobile devices manufactured by Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi and Vivo.

For lag-free functioning of the ‘tech-reliant apps’ the delivery workers need to have a good smartphone with proper network connectivity, enough RAM and storage specifications. The Data from Borzo’s fleet of over 50,000 delivery partners shows that Samsung, OnePlus and Xiaomi are the top 3 brands for smartphones among delivery partners.

Delivery partners in India have shown their interest in smartphones offered by Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi and Vivo but the trend suggests that Samsung phones are winning the race and gaining enormous popularity amongst delivery partners as opposed to Xiaomi phones compared to the previous years. Compared to last year, Oppo and Redmi phones have also lost their popularity amongst delivery riders. In fact, it is very interesting to note that the ‘flagship killer’ OnePlus’s affordable range of Nord series is very popular amongst delivery riders.

The smartphones produced by these brands have an affordable range and give the delivery riders the best value for money in the price segment. These popular phones have been launched in the period of September 2021 to August 2023. It is worth noting that the 5G models are now getting more popular as opposed to the 4G models despite their slightly higher cost.

Data obtained by Borzo (formerly WeFast) indicates that delivery partners in India favor moderately priced smartphones, typically falling within the price bracket of Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000. These devices typically feature a minimum of 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, with some opting for models with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage capacity. However, the adoption of 256GB variants has been relatively low due to their higher costs. Notably, the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G emerges as the most popular choice among delivery partners.

Top 10 most popularly used smartphones among Indian delivery partners:

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G – 12.9% Samsung Galaxy A14 5G – 10.2% OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite – 10.03% Xiaomi Redmi 9 – 8.9% OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite – 8.5% Oppo A78 5G – 8.29% Samsung Galaxy A13 4G – 8% Vivo Y16 – 5.2% Xiaomi 12 5G – 5.1% Vivo Y21- 3.7

Whereas last year, the popular smartphones were dominated by Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo, the list includes the following

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Vivo Y21 Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power Xiaomi Redmi 9A Redmi Note 5 Pro Oppo A54 Redmi Note 8

Samsung smartphones emerged as the leader amongst the delivery partners this year, whereas Oppo and Redmi are off the popularity chart.