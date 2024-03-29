Grab Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G at Special Amazon Sale Price

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G is now available at a discounted price on Amazon. Learn how to avail of this offer and get a closer look at its features and specifications.

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G, a promising mid-range smartphone packed with features, is now more accessible thanks to a special sale on Amazon. Interested buyers have the chance to purchase this device at a reduced price, making it an opportune moment to upgrade or switch to a 5G device.

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G is known for its impressive specifications, including a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, a 6.67-inch OLED display boasting a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary camera that promises exceptional low-light photography. It also offers unique features like air gestures and a high degree of durability with its Duo Touch Glass design. The phone comes in two storage variants: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage, catering to different user needs​​.

Realme has also announced an “early bird sale” for the Narzo 70 Pro 5G, scheduled for March 19th, offering discounts of up to Rs 4,299. This sale is a part of Realme’s strategy to make the smartphone available to a wider audience at an attractive price point. Additionally, customers can avail themselves of a six-month no-cost EMI option, making the deal even more enticing. The early bird sale will also include a complimentary pair of Realme Buds T300, adding value to the purchase​​.

For those who miss the early bird opportunity, there’s still a chance to grab the phone with appealing offers during the Live Commerce Sale on March 22nd, available through Amazon India and Realme’s online store. The sale offers instant bank discounts for HDFC and ICICI Bank cardholders, effectively reducing the price further. The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G is positioned competitively, with prices starting at Rs 19,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant and Rs 21,999 for the 8GB/256GB variant after discounts​​.

For those interested in taking advantage of the Amazon sale, it’s a golden opportunity to own a feature-packed smartphone at a more affordable price. The inclusion of features like a high-resolution triple camera setup, powerful processor, and long-lasting battery, all packaged within a sleek design, makes the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G a worthy contender in its price bracket. This sale not only makes it accessible to a wider audience but also highlights Realme’s commitment to offering value-packed devices to its customers.

This smartphone is set to compete with other mid-range 5G phones in the market, offering a blend of advanced technology, premium design, and user-centric features at a competitive price point. Its focus on enhancing the low-light photography experience, along with other innovative features like air gestures and rainwater smart touch, sets it apart from competitors​​.