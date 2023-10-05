Guide to Completing the Pokemon Go Detective Pikachu Returns Collection Challenge

The world of Pokemon Go continues to evolve, bringing players new challenges and events to keep the experience fresh and engaging. One such event that has garnered attention recently is the “Detective Pikachu Returns” collection challenge. This event, inspired by the cinematic release of “Detective Pikachu Returns”, offers players a unique set of tasks and rewards that revolve around the iconic detective-hatted Pikachu and other Pokemon.

Key Highlights:

Event runs from October 5th to 9th.

Features the return of Pikachu with its detective hat and the debut of cowboy-hatted Slowpoke.

Double XP from spinning PokeStops during the event.

Timed research tasks require players to guess which Pokemon Professor Willow describes.

Collection challenge involves catching specific Pokemon: Snivy, Rowlet, and Sudowoodo.

Event field research tasks offer encounters with various Pokemon based on specific criteria.

Boosted spawns include Detective Pikachu, Growlithe, cowboy-hatted Slowpoke, and others.

Event Overview and Timed Research

To celebrate the launch of “Detective Pikachu Returns”, Pokemon Go has introduced an event from October 5th to 9th. This event sees the return of Pikachu donning its detective hat and the introduction of Slowpoke wearing a cowboy hat. Both of these Pokemon variants can also be found in their shiny forms.

The event’s main attraction is the timed research task set. Players are required to correctly identify the Pokemon that Professor Willow describes. The tasks involve spinning PokeStops, completing field research tasks, and exploring. Players are then presented with a choice between Snivy, Rowlet, or Sudowoodo. The correct answer rewards players with an extra Pikachu detective encounter, while a wrong answer grants 25 XP. The correct answer for the Detective Pikachu Returns timed research is Sudowoodo.

Collection Challenge and Field Research

The collection challenge requires players to catch specific Pokemon: Snivy, Rowlet, and Sudowoodo. Successful completion rewards players with 1000 stardust.

During the event, spinning PokeStops may grant players special event field research tasks. These tasks, based on specific criteria like catching a Pokemon with a weather boost or capturing a particular type of Pokemon, offer encounters with various Pokemon. For instance, catching a flying-type Pokemon might lead to a Snivy encounter, while capturing a psychic-type Pokemon could result in a Rowlet encounter.

Boosted Spawns

Throughout the event, players will notice boosted spawns of certain Pokemon. These include Detective Pikachu, Growlithe, Slowpoke with a cowboy hat, Alolan Exeggutor, Magikarp, Xatu, Bellossom, Lotad, Chimecho, Bronzor, Ducklett, Cutiefly, and Falinks.

Summary:

The Detective Pikachu Returns collection challenge in Pokemon Go offers players a unique opportunity to engage with themed tasks and rewards. From timed research tasks that test players’ Pokemon knowledge to boosted spawns of specific Pokemon, the event promises a blend of fun and challenge. As players dive into this event, they’ll not only enjoy the gameplay but also get a chance to add some unique Pokemon variants to their collection. Whether you’re a seasoned trainer or a casual player, this event is sure to offer something for everyone.