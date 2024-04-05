Hisense Introduces New CoolingExpert PRO AC in India

Discover the new Hisense CoolingExpert PRO AC, offering swift cooling, energy savings, and health-focused features for an enhanced home environment. Available now in India.

In an effort to enhance its air conditioner lineup in India, Hisense has announced the launch of the CoolingExpert PRO AC. This new offering aims to provide Indian households with a more efficient and adaptable cooling solution. Equipped with features like the Quick Chill Turbo Mode for rapid cooling, 4-in-1 Convertible Modes for adjustable cooling efficiency, and an Intelligent Inverter that uses Variable Tonnage Technology for energy savings, the CoolingExpert PRO AC is designed to meet a variety of needs. Additionally, it includes health-focused PM 2.5 filters and is built with durable 100% copper. The product is available on major ecommerce platforms, with prices starting at INR 27,990.

Key Highlights:

Quick Chill Turbo Mode for swift and efficient cooling.

4-in-1 Convertible Mode allows for adjustable cooling efficiency.

Intelligent Inverter with Variable Tonnage Technology for better energy savings.

Health-focused PM 2.5 filter and durable 100% copper build.

Anti-corrosion technology for enhanced longevity.

Wide Voltage Range ensures stabilizer-free operation.

Hisense Elevates Home Cooling Solutions

Hisense strengthens its presence in the Indian market with the introduction of the CoolingExpert PRO AC, a model that promises to bring advanced cooling technology to Indian homes. Priced competitively, the AC is aimed at providing consumers with a product that not only cools efficiently but also offers flexibility in operation, health benefits, and energy savings. Hisense has also emphasized the product’s durability and environmental consciousness with features such as a 100% copper build and the use of R-32 refrigerant.

Enhanced Cooling Experience

The CoolingExpert PRO AC distinguishes itself with several key features:

Quick Chill Turbo Mode: Utilizes an intelligent compressor and high fan speed for rapid cooling, offering immediate comfort.

Utilizes an intelligent compressor and high fan speed for rapid cooling, offering immediate comfort. 4-in-1 Convertible Mode: Allows users to adjust the compressor speed to 40%, 60%, 80%, or 100% depending on their needs, offering flexibility and improved power efficiency.

Allows users to adjust the compressor speed to 40%, 60%, 80%, or 100% depending on their needs, offering flexibility and improved power efficiency. Intelligent Inverter Technology: With Variable Tonnage Technology, it dynamically adjusts cooling performance to save energy while ensuring comfort.

With Variable Tonnage Technology, it dynamically adjusts cooling performance to save energy while ensuring comfort. Health and Durability Focus: The AC comes with PM 2.5 filters to improve indoor air quality and is constructed with durable 100% copper, ensuring longevity and ease of maintenance.

Commitment to Customer Satisfaction

Mr. Steven Li, Managing Director of Hisense India, stated, “At Hisense, our vision for India is to enrich the lives of our consumers through technology. With the CoolingExpert PRO, we aim to provide not just cooling but an immersive experience that meets the evolving needs of our customers.”

Intelligent Features and Environmental Consciousness

The AC’s intelligent features, such as customizable modes and sleep mode, offer users the ability to tailor their cooling experience to their exact preferences while ensuring optimal rest and energy efficiency. Furthermore, its environmentally friendly R-32 refrigerant highlights Hisense’s commitment to sustainability.

Hisense’s CoolingExpert PRO AC is available for purchase on leading ecommerce platforms, marking a significant step towards meeting the cooling needs of Indian households with an eye towards innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction.