OPPO Reno12 Series 5G Promotion: Win an International Trip & More

OPPO is offering exciting rewards for new buyers of the Reno12 Series 5G smartphones. Activate your device between July 17th and 26th, 2024, and participate in the “OPPO Reno12 Series 5G- Buy Now & Win” contest via the My OPPO App for a chance to win.

Eligibility & Participation:

Purchase and activate a new OPPO smartphone between July 17th and 26th, 2024.

Access the My OPPO App and participate in the contest.

Only one OPPO account per person is eligible.

Prizes:

Grand Prize: 3 winners will receive an international trip to Dubai, Hong Kong, Thailand, or Malaysia.

Other Prizes: OPPO E-store vouchers, co-branded merchandise, “Dine with Family” experiences, and more.

Redemption & Additional Terms:

Winners will be notified immediately after participating in the contest.

Redemption details will be provided for each prize category.

E-store vouchers must be used within 120 days.

OPPO reserves the right to change rewards and disqualify participants for violating terms.

Important Information:

Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) liabilities on prizes are the winner’s responsibility.

International trip winners must adhere to a predetermined itinerary and cover any additional expenses.

Participants' personal data will be collected and used in accordance with OPPO's privacy policy.

Disclaimer:

OPPO employees, their immediate relatives, distributors, and dealers are not eligible to participate. This promotion is not applicable in Tamil Nadu or any other prohibited state or territory in India.