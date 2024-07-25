HMD Global to Launch First Non-Nokia Branded Smartphone Series in India

Finnish mobile phone maker, Human Mobile Devices (HMD), is poised to introduce its inaugural smartphone series in India under the HMD Crest brand. Slated for launch on July 25, 2024, this mid-range series is expected to include two models: the Crest and the Crest Max 5G.

Key Features and Anticipated Specifications

Retail Availability: The HMD Crest series will be available for purchase online exclusively through Amazon.

Design and Build: The devices are expected to be manufactured in India and showcase a glass-made rear panel with a glossy finish, as seen in a teaser image shared by HMD.

Camera Capabilities: The series is rumored to offer enhanced portrait imaging capabilities.

Processor and Operating System: Listings on Geekbench suggest that the Crest series will be powered by a Unisoc T760 chipset and run on Android 14.

Self-Repair Functionality: Similar to recent HMD smartphones, the Crest series is anticipated to feature easy self-repair functionality.

Possible Rebranding: Some media reports speculate that the HMD Crest might be a rebranded version of the HMD Pulse, which was launched in Europe earlier this year. The HMD Pulse is powered by an octa-core 12nm Unisoc T606 chipset, runs on Android 14, and features a 5,500mAh battery, 10W charging, a 6.65-inch LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 13-megapixel rear camera, and an 8-megapixel front camera.

A New Era for HMD Global

The HMD Crest series marks a significant departure for HMD Global, known primarily for its Nokia-branded phones. Last month, the company launched three Nokia-branded feature phones, but this new series represents its first foray into the Indian smartphone market with a non-Nokia brand. With its focus on design, camera capabilities, and user-friendly features like self-repair, the front camera series aims to make a mark in the competitive mid-range smartphone segment.