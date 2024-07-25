Western Digital Launches World’s Highest Capacity 2.5″ Portable HDDs in India, Expands Popular Product Lines

Western Digital launches 2.5" portable HDDs in India with up to 6TB capacity, expanding their WD My Passport and SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE ArmorATD product lines.

Western Digital, a leading provider of storage solutions, has introduced a range of portable hard disk drives (HDDs) with the world’s highest capacity of 6TB in a 2.5″ form factor. These new drives are available across their popular brands – WD, WD_BLACK, and SanDisk Professional – catering to a diverse range of consumers, from casual users to gamers and professionals.

WD My Passport: Secure and Stylish Storage for Everyday Users

The WD My Passport line now offers 6TB models, perfect for individuals who need ample space for backups and storing their digital memories. The My Passport Ultra drive features USB-C technology, a sleek metal design, and password protection with 256-bit AES hardware encryption. Available in various colors, it’s a compact and easily portable solution for everyday storage needs.

WD My Passport 6TB: INR 15,499 MSRP

WD My Passport with USB-C 6TB: INR 15,999 MSRP

WD Elements 6TB: INR 15,299 MSRP

These drives are available now through select Western Digital retailers, e-tailers, and the Western Digital Store.

SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE ArmorATD: Rugged Protection for Demanding Professionals

The SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE ArmorATD is designed for professionals and adventurers who require reliable storage in challenging environments. It offers shock, rain, dust, and crush resistance, safeguarding valuable footage and files wherever work or play takes you.

SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE ArmorATD 6TB: INR 20,999 MSRP

This drive will be available by the end of July through select Western Digital retailers, e-tailers, and the Western Digital Store.

Western Digital’s Commitment to Innovation and Customer Satisfaction

Western Digital is dedicated to meeting the evolving storage needs of its customers. This launch of the world’s highest capacity 2.5″ portable HDDs is a testament to their commitment to innovation and providing reliable, high-performance storage solutions.