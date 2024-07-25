U&i Enhances Wireless Audio for Active Lifestyles with New Neckband Series

U&i launches the Energy and Plus Series Wireless Neckbands with advanced features, long battery life, and stylish designs for active lifestyles.

U&i, a leading consumer electronics brand, introduces the Energy and Plus Series Wireless Neckbands, designed to elevate audio experiences for busy professionals and commuters.

U&i Energy Series: Power and Endurance

Engineered for users who value performance and longevity, the U&i Energy Series Wireless Neckband boasts Bluetooth V5.3 for seamless connectivity and an impressive 30-hour battery life. A fast Type-C charge replenishes the 200mAh battery in just 2 hours. The neckband’s powerful audio output, with a sensitivity of 120dB at 1kHz, ensures a dynamic listening experience. Available in Blue, Grey, and Black, it caters to diverse style preferences.

U&i Plus Series: Premium Sound and Convenience

The U&i Plus Series Wireless Neckband, focusing on superior audio quality, shares the same Bluetooth V5.3 technology and 30-hour battery life as the Energy Series. The fast Type-C charge ensures minimal downtime. With audio output matching the Energy Series, the Plus Series guarantees an immersive soundscape. Its availability in Blue, Grey, and Green caters to individual styles.

Pricing and Availability

Both the U&i Energy Series and U&i Plus Series Wireless Neckbands are available for INR 2,499 at U&i outlets and leading retail stores across India.