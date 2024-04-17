HMD Pulse and Pulse Pro: New Budget-Friendly Smartphones Unveiled in Detailed Renders

Get the exclusive first look at HMD's Pulse and Pulse Pro smartphones! Leaked renders reveal design, specs, and potential pricing.

HMD Global, the company behind the revival of Nokia phones, is gearing up to step into the spotlight with its own branded smartphones. Recently leaked renders of the HMD Pulse and Pulse Pro have ignited excitement among tech enthusiasts and budget-conscious consumers alike.These renders, revealed by reputable leaker @OnLeaks, provide significant insights into the design and possible specifications of HMD’s upcoming offerings. Let’s dive into the details.

HMD Pulse: Design and Features

The HMD Pulse boasts a modern design with rounded edges and a flat display. The phone flaunts a minimalist aesthetic with thin bezels and a centrally located punch-hole selfie camera. The rear panel features a subtly textured finish in a selection of classic colorways and houses a rectangular camera module in the top left corner.

Under the hood, the HMD Pulse is expected to pack an octa-core processor for efficient everyday use and a generous 5,000mAh battery for all-day power. The display is rumored to be a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS panel, offering decent visuals for the price segment. Speculations hint at a capable 13-megapixel AI-backed primary camera for capturing memorable moments.

HMD Pulse Pro: Stepping Things Up

The HMD Pulse Pro shares a similar design DNA with its sibling but introduces a few key upgrades. Most notably, the Pulse Pro features a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, giving users greater photographic flexibility. The front camera might also get a bump in resolution.

For performance, the HMD Pulse Pro is anticipated to sport a Unisoc T606 chipset, providing a good balance of speed and efficiency. It’s also likely to inherit the Pulse’s sizeable 5,000mAh battery. Rumors suggest a 90Hz refresh rate for the display, granting extra smoothness when scrolling or browsing. Interestingly, the Pulse Pro may come with IP52 dust and water resistance, enhancing durability.

Pricing and Availability

Both the HMD Pulse and Pulse Pro are firmly targeted at the budget smartphone segment, giving them an edge against competitors. While official pricing is yet to be announced, these devices are expected to be highly affordable. Launch timelines remain unclear, but expect further announcements from HMD Global in the near future.

The Future of HMD Global

The HMD Pulse and Pulse Pro mark an exciting new chapter for HMD Global. Moving away from the exclusive focus on Nokia-branded handsets, these smartphones demonstrate the company’s desire to establish its own unique identity in the competitive mobile market.