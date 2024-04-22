Honeywell Launches New AI Software for Aerospace Efficiency

Discover how Honeywell's new AI-driven Forge Performance+ software for aerospace enhances operational efficiency and reduces costs.

Honeywell has announced the launch of Honeywell Forge Performance+ for Aerospace, a new cloud-based platform designed to enhance operational efficiency in commercial aerospace manufacturing and maintenance. By integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), the software aims to reduce operational costs and streamline production processes.

Key Highlights:

Honeywell Forge Performance+ for Aerospace helps manage unplanned downtime and improves asset management.

The platform is part of the expanding Honeywell Forge industry suite tailored for aerospace.

Future updates will include FedRAMP compliance, enhancing the platform’s appeal to the defense industry.

Addressing Industry Challenges

The aviation sector faces multiple challenges such as aging fleets, rising maintenance costs, and supply chain issues. Honeywell Forge Performance+ for Aerospace is designed to tackle these by enabling better data utilization and automating decision-making processes. Karen Miller, General Manager at Honeywell Connected Aerospace, emphasized the need for operators to leverage data to navigate the complexities of the workplace and operational costs effectively.

Streamlining Operations with AI

Michael Rowe, Vice President of Aerospace & Defense at Frost & Sullivan, highlighted the operational inefficiencies that aerospace companies face. He noted that maintenance teams often prioritize easier tasks rather than those that most significantly impact productivity and cost. The Honeywell software addresses this by guiding teams to prioritize high-impact tasks, thereby enhancing productivity and reducing downtime.

Comprehensive Solution Features

The Honeywell Forge Performance+ for Aerospace combines several functionalities into a single platform, including predictive maintenance, site optimization, and workforce intelligence. These features are designed to provide comprehensive solutions to common industry problems, facilitating quicker turnaround times and better asset utilization.

For further details about Honeywell Forge Performance+ for Aerospace and its features, visit their official website.

Future Developments

Looking forward, Honeywell plans to introduce a FedRAMP-compliant version of the platform, targeting the defense sector with tailored services and solutions.