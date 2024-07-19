ASUS Launches M3702 All-in-One PC, Redefining Modern Workspaces and Living

ASUS launches the M3702 All-in-One PC with Ryzen 5 7520U processor, WiFi 6E, Dolby Atmos, and sleek design. Available now online and offline.

ASUS, the Taiwanese tech giant, has unveiled its latest All-in-One (AIO) PC, the ASUS M3702. Designed to seamlessly blend high performance with contemporary style, this new addition to ASUS’ AIO lineup caters to both modern homes and home offices.

Key Features of the ASUS M3702

Powerful Performance: Equipped with the AMD Ryzen 5 7520U Processor, the M3702 effortlessly handles everyday tasks and provides a smooth user experience.

Enhanced Connectivity: The inclusion of WiFi 6E ensures lightning-fast and stable wireless connectivity, enabling smooth streaming, online gaming, and video conferencing. Sleek and Minimalist Design: The M3702’s fresh, minimalist aesthetic complements any environment, adding a touch of elegance to your workspace or living area.

Immersive Audio: ASUS SonicMaster Premium audio, featuring Dolby Atmos and AI-powered two-way noise cancellation, delivers an exceptional audio experience for entertainment and communication. Vibrant Visuals: The NanoEdge display boasts an impressive screen-to-body ratio of up to 91%, providing an immersive viewing experience with vivid colors and wide viewing angles.

Versatile Connectivity: The M3702 offers a wide range of connectivity options, including HDMI-in and HDMI-out ports, USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, and an SD card reader. It also includes a Kensington lock slot for added security.

Comprehensive Software: The AIO comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Home and includes a Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 subscription, making it ready for productivity right out of the box.

Convenient Bundle: A wireless keyboard and optical mouse are included, enhancing the user-friendly experience.

Pricing and Availability

The ASUS M3702 is available for purchase at a starting price of INR 60,990, both online and offline through ASUS Eshop, ASUS Exclusive stores, Amazon, and Flipk