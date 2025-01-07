HP Unveils AI-Powered Innovations at CES 2025 to Revolutionize Productivity and Workspaces

Discover HP's AI-powered innovations at CES 2025, including cutting-edge PCs, workstations, and accessories designed to boost productivity and collaboration.

Introduction At CES 2025 in Las Vegas, HP revealed groundbreaking AI-driven technologies designed to redefine productivity and enhance workplace efficiency. From next-gen AI-powered PCs to innovative docking solutions, HP is committed to delivering advanced tools for modern professionals. These new devices aim to meet the increasing demands of remote and hybrid work environments.

Next-Generation AI-Powered PCs

HP EliteBook Ultra G1i: The HP EliteBook Ultra G1i has been introduced as the world’s most immersive AI business notebook. Designed to optimize collaboration and multitasking, this ultra-slim laptop features up to 48 TOPS of NPU performance powered by Intel Core Ultra processors. It offers features like:

A 9MP AI-enhanced camera with dual microphones and quad speakers for professional-grade conferencing.

A 120Hz 3K OLED display and the largest haptic trackpad in an AI business notebook for seamless navigation.

Productivity-enhancing tools to customize webinars or podcasts 2x faster and personalize emails nearly twice as quickly.

HP ZBook Ultra G1a: Recognized as the world’s most powerful 14-inch mobile workstation, the HP ZBook Ultra G1a combines AMD Ryzen™ AI Max PRO processors with up to 128GB unified memory architecture. This workstation enables multitasking across 3D design, graphics rendering, and large language model (LLM) workflows. Its compact design and high-performance capabilities make it ideal for professionals on the move.

HP Z2 Mini G1a: Designed to meet workstation-class demands, the HP Z2 Mini G1a is the world’s most powerful mini workstation. It features AMD Ryzen™ AI Max PRO processors, scalable memory, and a compact design suitable for desktops, racks, or behind monitors. This device addresses the need for high performance in a small form factor.

Enhanced Peripherals and Accessories

HP Thunderbolt 4 G6 Docks: HP has introduced the world’s first docks with proximity activation, transforming workspace connectivity. Available in three versions, these docks include:

HP Thunderbolt 4 100W G6 Dock: Tailored for mainstream users.

HP Thunderbolt 4 Ultra G6 Dock: Offers 180W of power for creative professionals.

HP Thunderbolt 4 Ultra 280W G6 Dock: Designed for technical specialists, providing seamless connections for multiple displays and devices.

These docks instantly wake connected peripherals as users approach and integrate advanced manageability features, making transitions between workspaces effortless.

HP Z Captis: A CES 2025 Best of Innovation winner, the HP Z Captis redefines creativity by blending tactile and digital worlds. Developed in collaboration with Adobe, it provides professionals with unparalleled creative control.

Poly Voyager Legend 30 & 50 Series Headsets: These headsets feature AI-enhanced noise reduction and WindSmart technology, ensuring crystal-clear voice clarity in any environment. They cater to mobile professionals seeking high-quality audio performance.

HP 720 Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo: This ultra-fast charging combo enhances desk setups with a battery-free design and easy device pairing, complementing the latest HP devices.

Driving Productivity and Innovation

As workplaces evolve, HP is committed to addressing the challenges faced by modern professionals. The latest AI-driven innovations from HP aim to reduce digital friction and deliver high-performance solutions for demanding workflows. By introducing cutting-edge technologies such as the HP EliteBook Ultra G1i, HP ZBook Ultra G1a, and HP Z2 Mini G1a, HP empowers leaders to achieve more with intuitive and efficient devices.

Pricing and Availability

HP EliteBook Ultra G1i: Available later this month starting at $2,019.

HP EliteBook X G1i: Expected availability in February 2025, starting at $1,999.

HP EliteBook X Flip G1i: Launching in February 2025, starting at $2,249.

HP ZBook Ultra G1a and HP Z2 Mini G1a: Expected in spring 2025, with pricing to be announced closer to launch.

HP Thunderbolt 4 G6 Docks: Available in April 2025, with pricing to be announced.

Poly Voyager Legend 30 & 50 Series: Available later this month at $101.95 and $121.95, respectively.

HP 720 Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo: Available now for $89.99.

HP 400 Quiet Wireless Mouse: Expected in May 2025 for $29.99.

Conclusion

With its latest AI-powered innovations, HP continues to set new standards in productivity and workplace technology. These devices are designed to empower professionals to excel in their roles, delivering tools that are not only powerful but also intuitive and adaptable to evolving work environments.