Infinix 40 Pro 5G Set to Launch in India on April 12: A Sneak Peek into Specs and Expected Pricing

Launching on April 12, the Infinix 40 Pro 5G is set to dazzle with a 108MP camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7020, and fast charging. Check expected prices and specs here.

In an exciting update for tech enthusiasts and smartphone aficionados, the much-anticipated Infinix 40 Pro 5G is confirmed to make its debut in India on April 12. Following its global unveiling last month, the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G along with its higher variant, the Note 40 Pro+ 5G, is gearing up to captivate the Indian market. These models are celebrated for their integration of the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, marking a significant upgrade in the realm of mid-range smartphones​.

The Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G series dazzles with a triple rear camera setup, with the spotlight shining on a whopping 108-megapixel main sensor. This feature alone positions the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G as a formidable contender in the photography-centric smartphone category​. Complementing this impressive camera specification, the devices boast a 6.78-inch display, ensuring vivid and immersive viewing experiences for users​.

Diving deeper into the specifications, the Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G variant is equipped with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage, alongside a robust 4,500mAh battery supported by 100W wired fast charging and 20W MagCharge wireless charging. These specs not only promise seamless performance but also a quick power boost, catering to the demands of heavy smartphone users​ .

The Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G follows closely, sharing many of the Plus model’s features but distinguishes itself with a 5,000mAh battery and 45W wired fast charging capability, making it an attractive option for those prioritizing battery life​​.

Regarding pricing, while the official figures for the Indian market are yet to be announced, speculations based on international pricing suggest that the Infinix Note 40 Pro might be priced around Rs 27,327 for the variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, and approximately Rs 30,061 for the 12GB RAM variant​.

With its impending launch, the Infinix 40 Pro 5G is set to enrich the smartphone landscape in India, offering a blend of high-end features at a competitive price point. As we edge closer to April 12, anticipation is building among potential buyers eager to experience the latest from Infinix’s stable.