Infinix Launches New Smart 8 Variant with Advanced Camera and Large Storage

Infinix has introduced a new variant of its Smart 8 smartphone, featuring an 8+128GB configuration. The update includes a 50-megapixel dual AI camera and comes at a price of under INR 8,000. The Smart 8 is designed to offer enhanced functionality through its various features, such as a large storage capacity, advanced camera technology, and a user-friendly interface with security enhancements like a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and facial recognition.

Key Highlights:

The new Smart 8 variant comes with 128GB of storage and a 50MP dual AI camera.

Features include a 90Hz Punch Hole Display, 6.6″ screen, and 5000mAh battery.

It boasts a MediaTek Helio G36 Octa-Core Processor for improved performance.

The smartphone is priced under INR 8,000, targeting budget-conscious consumers.

The Smart 8’s camera setup is a notable feature, with a 50-megapixel dual AI camera supported by a quad LED ring flash for high-quality photography. An 8-megapixel front camera with LED flash is also included for selfies. The device introduces a magic ring for battery, charging, and call notifications, enhancing user experience.

This model raises the bar with its Punch Hole Display, offering a 90Hz refresh rate, a 6.6-inch screen, a 90% screen-to-body ratio, 500 nits peak brightness, and HD+ resolution. The inclusion of MediaTek’s Helio G36 Octa-Core Processor ensures that the phone operates smoothly, catering to the needs of its users. The 5000mAh battery supports Type-C charging, aligning with the demands of modern smartphone users.