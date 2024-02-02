Infinix Launches New Smart 8 Variant with Advanced Camera and Large Storage

Aditi Sharma
February 2, 2024

Infinix has introduced a new variant of its Smart 8 smartphone, featuring an 8+128GB configuration. The update includes a 50-megapixel dual AI camera and comes at a price of under INR 8,000. The Smart 8 is designed to offer enhanced functionality through its various features, such as a large storage capacity, advanced camera technology, and a user-friendly interface with security enhancements like a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and facial recognition.

Key Highlights:

  • The new Smart 8 variant comes with 128GB of storage and a 50MP dual AI camera.
  • Features include a 90Hz Punch Hole Display, 6.6″ screen, and 5000mAh battery.
  • It boasts a MediaTek Helio G36 Octa-Core Processor for improved performance.
  • The smartphone is priced under INR 8,000, targeting budget-conscious consumers.

Infinix Launches New Smart 8 Variant with Advanced Camera and Large StorageThe Smart 8’s camera setup is a notable feature, with a 50-megapixel dual AI camera supported by a quad LED ring flash for high-quality photography. An 8-megapixel front camera with LED flash is also included for selfies. The device introduces a magic ring for battery, charging, and call notifications, enhancing user experience.

This model raises the bar with its Punch Hole Display, offering a 90Hz refresh rate, a 6.6-inch screen, a 90% screen-to-body ratio, 500 nits peak brightness, and HD+ resolution. The inclusion of MediaTek’s Helio G36 Octa-Core Processor ensures that the phone operates smoothly, catering to the needs of its users. The 5000mAh battery supports Type-C charging, aligning with the demands of modern smartphone users.

About the author

View All Posts
Aditi Sharma

Aditi Sharma

With a focus on the latest innovations, Aditi covers emerging technologies and their impact on various industries. Her passion for new tech trends ensures that our readers are always informed about the next big thing.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Recommended Video