Infinix NOTE 40X 5G: Powerful Performance and 108MP Camera Under ₹15,000

Infinix NOTE 40X 5G launching in India on August 5th, under ₹15,000, with 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, 108MP camera, and AI-powered features.

Infinix is launching the NOTE 40X 5G smartphone in India on August 5th, targeting the under ₹15,000 segment. This model boasts 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a 108MP triple camera setup.

Powerful Performance and AI Features

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, the NOTE 40X promises smooth multitasking and ample storage for apps, games, and media. The device incorporates AI technology to enhance the user experience with features like AI APP Boost for faster app launches and AI Charge for optimized battery health. A 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging is also included to ensure continuous performance.

Photography and Design

While details about the camera setup beyond the 108MP primary sensor remain under wraps, Infinix claims the NOTE 40X will deliver high-quality photos and videos. The phone’s design aims for a premium look, although specific design elements haven’t been revealed yet.

Market Impact

Infinix aims to disrupt the competitive mid-range smartphone market with the NOTE 40X. Its combination of powerful specifications, AI features, and a focus on photography could attract consumers seeking value for their money. The official release is eagerly anticipated by tech enthusiasts.