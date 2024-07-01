Infinix Zero Book Ultra AI PC Launched in India: Price, Specs, and Availability

Infinix has expanded its laptop portfolio with the introduction of the Zero Book Ultra AI PC in India. Designed to tap into the growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI)-powered devices, the new laptop offers generative AI (GenAI) capabilities, positioning it as a future-ready option for consumers.

Infinix Zero Book Ultra Price and Availability

The Infinix Zero Book Ultra AI PC will be available in three variants in India:

Ultra 5 (16GB + 512GB): Priced at Rs 59,990

Ultra 7 (16GB + 512GB): Priced at Rs 69,990

Ultra 9 (32GB + 1TB): Priced at Rs 84,990

All three models will be available for purchase on Flipkart starting July 10th.

A Game-Changer in the Indian Market

Anish Kapoor, CEO of Infinix India, believes that the Zero Book Ultra AI PC will resonate with Indian consumers who are increasingly embracing AI technology. Its affordability, user-friendly interfaces, and future-forward features are expected to make it a popular choice among users seeking advanced AI capabilities.

Powered by Intel’s Core Ultra Processor

The laptop is equipped with Intel’s Core Ultra Processor, a cutting-edge chip designed to deliver exceptional performance and revolutionary AI capabilities. This makes the Zero Book Ultra AI PC a powerful tool for AI-driven tasks and applications.

Display and Connectivity

The laptop boasts a 15.6-inch display with a peak brightness of 400 nits, offering vibrant visuals and sharp contrasts. It also supports the latest WiFi 6E protocol with 6GHz support, enabling high-speed wireless connectivity with throughput up to 9.6 Gbps. Additionally, Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity is included for seamless pairing with other devices.

Additional Features

The Infinix Zero Book Ultra AI PC also includes a “PC Connection” feature that facilitates integration between Android and Windows devices, enhancing the user experience across different platforms.