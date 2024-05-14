iOS 17.5 Update Is Here For iPhone Users: 5 New Features You Get

Discover the latest iOS 17.5 update for iPhone users. Explore new features including direct app downloads in the EU, improved performance, enhanced battery life, and more.

Apple’s latest iOS update, version 17.5, is now rolling out to iPhone users, offering a host of new features and improvements aimed at enhancing the functionality and user experience. This update, although not introducing major changes, brings several key enhancements and a few new features that iPhone users will find beneficial.

Download Apps Directly from Websites in the EU

One of the most notable changes in iOS 17.5 is the ability for users in the European Union to download apps directly from websites. This move, following the earlier ability to use third-party app stores introduced in iOS 17.4, allows for a more open app ecosystem on iOS devices within the EU. This means that users can install apps directly without going through the App Store, provided the developers meet certain criteria set by Apple​​.

Improved Functionality and Performance

iOS 17.5 includes several tweaks to improve the overall performance and functionality of devices. Notably, the update has resolved an issue with alarm functionality, ensuring reliability when alarms are set. Additionally, the update brings enhancements to the Airdrop feature, making file sharing faster and more efficient, a welcome change for users who regularly share content between devices​.

Enhanced Battery Life

The update continues Apple’s focus on optimizing power consumption, which is evident in the improved battery life in the iOS 17.5 beta. This enhancement means users can expect their devices to last longer between charges, which is crucial for those who rely on their iPhones for both productivity and leisure​​.

New Features for Apple Pencil and Third-Party Item Trackers

Although more relevant to iPad users, iOS 17.5 also hints at new capabilities for the Apple Pencil, possibly including a new “squeeze” gesture. Additionally, the update expands compatibility for third-party item trackers, providing alerts similar to those used for Apple’s own AirTags. This means that devices like Tile, Chipolo, and others will integrate more seamlessly with iOS, providing better utility for tracking personal items​.

Block All Participants in Group FaceTime Calls

A practical new feature introduced in this update is the ability to block all participants in a Group FaceTime call. This feature aims to combat spam and unwanted interruptions during video calls, ensuring a smoother and more secure communication experience​.

The iOS 17.5 update, while not groundbreaking, delivers crucial improvements and several new features that bolster the overall user experience. It reflects Apple’s ongoing commitment to enhancing performance, security, and functionality, ensuring that iOS remains a robust and user-friendly operating system.