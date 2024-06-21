iOS 18 Borrows from Android: App Hiding and Locking Come to iPhones

Apple’s latest operating system, iOS 18, is set to roll out with a slew of new features, some of which seem to be inspired by its Android counterpart. Notably, the update introduces the ability for iPhone users to hide and lock apps, a feature that has been available on Android devices for years.

Enhanced Privacy: Hiding Apps from Plain Sight

The newly introduced “hide app” feature allows users to conceal specific apps from their home screens, providing an additional layer of privacy. Hidden apps are not deleted; they are simply tucked away from view, accessible only through a designated folder within the App Library. This is particularly useful for users who wish to keep sensitive or personal apps out of sight from prying eyes.

Locking Down Sensitive Information: App Locking

Taking privacy a step further, iOS 18 also introduces app locking. Once locked, an app requires authentication through Face ID, Touch ID, or a passcode to open, preventing unauthorized access even if the phone is unlocked. While app locking was previously limited to certain apps like authenticators and banking apps, iOS 18 expands this functionality to any app of the user’s choice.

Android’s Influence: A Familiar Feature for iPhone Users

These new features are not entirely novel. Android users have long enjoyed the ability to hide and lock apps, and Apple’s adoption of this functionality suggests a recognition of its value in addressing user privacy concerns. This move could also help attract Android users to the iPhone ecosystem.

Privacy Push: Apple’s Continued Commitment

Apple’s inclusion of app hiding and locking in iOS 18 aligns with its ongoing focus on user privacy. The company has consistently emphasized the importance of data protection and control, implementing various measures to safeguard user information. By incorporating these features, Apple empowers users to manage their digital privacy more effectively.

iOS 18: More Than Just Privacy

While privacy is a major highlight of iOS 18, the update also brings other enhancements like improved personalization, intelligence features, and performance optimizations. However, the addition of app hiding and locking is likely to resonate with users who value their privacy and seek greater control over their digital lives.

iOS 18’s adoption of app hiding and locking marks a significant step in Apple’s commitment to user privacy. By borrowing from Android’s playbook, Apple acknowledges the importance of these features and caters to user demand for enhanced privacy controls.