iQOO Collaborates with Dulquer Salmaan for iQOO Neo 9 Pro Launch

iQOO has initiated its latest digital campaign in association with Dulquer Salmaan for the launch of the iQOO Neo 9 Pro. The campaign, developed together with Schbang, showcases a series of videos featuring Salmaan and aims to build anticipation for the smartphone’s release. The latest video, which was made available on Salmaan’s channel, features a playful exchange between the actor and several tech influencers, focusing on the technical features of the iQOO Neo 9 Pro.

Key Highlights:

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro features a premium leather design and a vibrant dual-tone display.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and Supercomputing Q1 for enhanced performance.

The campaign includes a video series, the latest of which involves a humorous debate on tech knowledge between Dulquer Salmaan and tech influencers.

Released on February 18, the campaign’s latest video emphasizes the iQOO Neo 9 Pro’s distinctive design and technical capabilities, including its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and Supercomputing Q1, aimed at providing superior performance to users.

Mr. Nipun Marya, CEO of iQOO India, remarked on the collaboration, “Partnering with Dulquer for our Neo series was a decision driven by his appeal to the youth and his gaming passion, which aligns with the Neo 9 Pro’s capabilities in performance and multitasking.”

Dulquer Salmaan also shared his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, “The brand’s ethos resonates with my personal values of striving for excellence. I’m excited about my continued association with iQOO and the launch of the iQOO Neo 9 Pro.”

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro is positioned as a benchmark in its segment, combining performance, design aesthetics, and camera quality, setting a new standard for smartphones.