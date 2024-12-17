MSI Starts Local Production in India Under ‘Make in India’ Initiative

MSI begins India production under Make in India, manufacturing MSI Modern 14 and Thin 15 in Chennai. Now available at MSI authorized resellers.

MSI, a globally recognized manufacturer of gaming, creator, and business laptops, has officially begun local production in India. Aligning with the Make in India initiative, MSI is set to manufacture two of its fan-favorite models – the MSI Modern 14 and MSI Thin 15. The company’s new production facility is located in Chennai, marking a significant milestone in its 20-year journey in the Indian market. The India-made laptops are now available at all MSI authorized resellers across the country.

Commitment to India’s Growing Tech Market

India has emerged as one of MSI’s fastest-growing markets, driven by an increasing demand for high-performance laptops. To meet this rising demand, MSI’s decision to shift production to Chennai highlights its trust in India’s manufacturing capabilities and the country’s dynamic tech ecosystem. By locally manufacturing the MSI Modern 14 and MSI Thin 15, the company aims to deliver globally competitive products that resonate with the needs of Indian consumers.

Commenting on the development, Mr. John Hung, NB General Manager, MSI India, said, “India has long been a key focus for MSI. With its rapidly evolving consumer base and growing demand for high-performance laptops, beginning local production was a natural decision. By introducing the Modern 14 and Thin 15 models, we are reinforcing our commitment to the Indian market, ensuring better accessibility while contributing to India’s tech leadership globally.”

MSI is also expanding its presence by increasing touchpoints through new Laptop Brand Stores and collaborations with retail giants like Croma and Reliance Retail, ensuring their products are accessible to customers nationwide.

MSI Modern 14: Style and Practicality

The MSI Modern 14 series is designed for users who seek a perfect combination of style, performance, and practicality. With its sleek, lightweight build, it is highly portable without sacrificing essential features. Key highlights include:

Extensive storage for everyday tasks and creative projects

Reliable connectivity to stay productive on the go

Long battery life for uninterrupted usage

The Modern Series ensures smooth multitasking, whether for work, entertainment, or creative exploration, all while boasting a sophisticated design. Available at an MRP starting INR 52,990/-, MSI offers versatile options for its diverse audience.

MSI Thin 15: Power and Portability

The MSI Thin 15 series caters to gamers, creators, and multitaskers who demand high performance in a compact, portable design. This series seamlessly blends power and style, making it ideal for gaming, productivity, and entertainment. Key features include:

Lightweight build for enhanced portability

Immersive visuals for gaming and content creation

Premium performance tailored for modern users

With a focus on evolution, MSI plans to introduce more powerful configurations in the Thin Series to meet India’s diverse consumer needs. The India-made MSI Thin 15 is now available at an MRP starting INR 73,990/-, offering exceptional value for performance-driven users.

Expanding Reach with Local Production

By initiating local production at its Chennai facility, MSI has taken a significant step to make its fan-favorite models more accessible. The MSI Modern 14 and MSI Thin 15 are now available at all MSI authorized resellers, ensuring wider availability for Indian consumers who seek high-performance laptops. This move not only enhances operational efficiency but also reinforces MSI’s commitment to supporting the Make in India initiative.