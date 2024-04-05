itel Launches VOLTX 65W Fast Charger in India

Discover itel's latest VOLTX 65W Fast Charger in India: an efficient, affordable charging solution for smartphones and laptops, priced at just INR 1,699.

itel has announced the launch of the VOLTX 65W Fast Charger in India, priced at INR 1,699. The new product entry marks itel’s expansion into the market of high-wattage fast chargers for smartphones, aiming to cater to the growing demand for efficient charging solutions.

Key Highlights:

itel introduces the VOLTX 65W Fast Charger, enhancing its product range with a focus on efficient charging solutions.

The charger is priced at INR 1,699, aimed at providing value for money with high performance.

Initially available offline, it underscores itel’s commitment to its retail network and traditional sales channels.

itel’s new offering, the VOLTX 65W Fast Charger, is designed to meet the fast-paced charging needs of modern smartphone and laptop users. At a price point of INR 1,699, itel aims to provide a blend of performance and affordability, making advanced charging technology accessible to a broader audience. The company highlights its focus on innovation and customer satisfaction by introducing a product that promises to reduce charging time significantly.

The charger’s availability through offline channels reaffirms itel’s strategy of strengthening its relationship with retail partners and prioritizing traditional distribution networks. This move also reflects the brand’s understanding of its customer base and the importance of offline sales in the Indian market.

A Leap into Advanced Charging Technology

With the VOLTX 65W Fast Charger, itel steps into the arena of high-wattage charging solutions. This product is a response to the increasing consumer need for quicker and more efficient ways to charge devices, given the reliance on smartphones and laptops for daily activities.

itel’s Commitment to Innovation and Value

The launch of the VOLTX 65W Fast Charger illustrates itel’s ongoing commitment to innovation and delivering products that resonate with users’ needs. By offering this charger at a competitive price, itel not only addresses the demand for fast charging but also emphasizes the importance of making advanced technology affordable.

In conclusion, the introduction of the VOLTX 65W Fast Charger by itel is a significant development in the smartphone accessories market, promising to enhance the charging experience for users. With its focus on efficiency, affordability, and accessibility, itel continues to contribute meaningfully to the tech landscape.