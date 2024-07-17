itel Unveils Color-Changing ColorPro 5G Smartphone with Enhanced 5G++ Connectivity Under ₹10,000

itel, a prominent smartphone brand in India, is democratizing next-generation technology with the launch of its flagship ColorPro 5G smartphone priced at ₹9,999. This device boasts the innovative Next-Gen IVCO (itel Vivid Color) Technology, allowing users to personalize their smartphone’s back panel color. Notably, the ColorPro 5G is powered by NRCA (5G++) technology, promising seamless 5G connectivity even in remote areas.

Powerful Performance and Features

Under the hood, the ColorPro 5G is fueled by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 Octa Core processor, achieving a noteworthy ANTUTU score of 429595. It boasts 6GB RAM with an additional 6GB virtual RAM, coupled with 128GB ROM, ensuring smooth multitasking. The smartphone also sports a 50MP AI dual camera and an 8MP front camera.

Unstoppable 5G Connectivity

The integration of NRCA (5G++) technology addresses the challenge of weak signal areas by maintaining a robust 5G connection, ensuring faster browsing and uninterrupted connectivity. With support for 10 5G bands, the ColorPro 5G offers exceptional performance and reliability.

Festive Offers and Benefits

To enhance the appeal of this flagship smartphone, itel is offering a complimentary duffle trolley bag worth ₹3,000 and a one-time screen replacement worth ₹2,000. These additional benefits make the ColorPro 5G an even more compelling value proposition.

itel’s Commitment to Affordable 5G

itel aims to cater to the growing demand for 5G smartphones in India, recognizing the increasing country-wide 5G availability. By providing high-quality 5G smartphones at an affordable price point, itel seeks to empower the youth of India with cutting-edge technology.

Key Specifications:

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6080 Octa Core

RAM & ROM: 6GB+6GB RAM + 128 GB ROM

Battery: 5000mAH battery with 18W fast charging

Security: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor and Face ID

Camera: 50MP AI dual camera and 8MP front camera

Display: 6.6” HD+ with 90hz refresh rate

5G Bands: Supports 10 5G Bands

Colors: Lavender Fantasy and River Blue

Screen Replacement: One-time free screen replacement

With its unique combination of innovative design, powerful performance, and reliable 5G connectivity, the itel ColorPro 5G is poised to make a significant impact in the Indian smartphone market. By offering a flagship experience at an accessible price point, itel continues to empower consumers and drive the adoption of cutting-edge technology across the country.