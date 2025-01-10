Itel Zeno 10 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Itel Zeno 10 launched in India with 5,000mAh battery, 8MP camera, Dynamic Bar, and 6.56-inch HD+ display. Priced from Rs. 5,999. Buy now on Amazon.

Itel has expanded its smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the Itel Zeno 10. This budget-friendly device boasts a 5,000mAh battery, a Dynamic Bar notification system, and an 8-megapixel rear camera. Available in two color options and two RAM variants, the Itel Zeno 10 is priced competitively for the Indian market.

Pricing and Availability

The Itel Zeno 10 is priced at Rs. 5,999 for the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs. 6,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage version. It can be purchased exclusively through Amazon in Phantom Crystal and Opal Purple color options. As an introductory offer, Amazon is providing a Rs. 500 instant cashback on all transactions.

Specifications and Features

The Itel Zeno 10 runs on Android 14 and features a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an unspecified octa-core chipset with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The RAM can be further expanded up to 8GB using the RAM expansion feature.

One of the standout features of the Itel Zeno 10 is its Dynamic Bar. This feature displays notifications, such as battery charging details and incoming call alerts, around the selfie camera cutout.

In terms of optics, the device has an AI-backed dual rear camera setup with an 8-megapixel main sensor. On the front, it has a 5-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

The Itel Zeno 10 also includes a fingerprint sensor for authentication and supports a face unlock feature. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a USB Type-C port.

The Itel Zeno 10 appears to be a decent entry-level smartphone offering a compelling combination of features for its price. The large display, ample battery life, and expandable RAM make it suitable for users seeking a budget-friendly device for everyday tasks. The Dynamic Bar adds a unique touch to the user experience, while the AI-backed camera promises decent image quality. However, the unspecified processor and average camera specifications might be drawbacks for some users. Overall, the Itel Zeno 10 seems like a viable option for those looking for an affordable smartphone with a focus on essential features.

