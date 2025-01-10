Poco X7 Pro vs Poco X6 Pro: In-Depth Comparison

Compare Poco X7 Pro vs Poco X6 Pro: Explore differences in design, display, performance, camera, and battery life to find your ideal smartphone.

The Poco X7 Pro and Poco X6 Pro are two smartphones that exemplify Poco’s dedication to delivering high-quality devices for a range of budgets and user preferences. While the Poco X7 Pro is clearly positioned as the more advanced device, the Poco X6 Pro offers a solid feature set for users who prioritize value without sacrificing too much in terms of performance or design. This detailed comparison will help you understand the key differences between these two models, including design, display, performance, camera, and battery life, to make an informed choice based on your needs.

Design and Build Quality: Poco X7 Pro vs Poco X6 Pro

When it comes to design, the Poco X7 Pro stands out with its premium materials and rugged build quality. It features Gorilla Glass 7i on the front, which offers superior durability compared to the Gorilla Glass 5 found on the Poco X6 Pro. Additionally, the Poco X7 Pro offers options for a plastic back or an eco-leather silicone polymer back, giving users some variety in style and feel.

One of the standout features of the Poco X7 Pro is its IP68 dust and water resistance, which allows it to survive submersion in up to 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes globally, or up to 2 meters for 24 hours in the India-specific version. Certain variants even boast IP69 certification, making it one of the most durable smartphones in Poco’s lineup. In comparison, the Poco X6 Pro is limited to an IP54 rating, offering basic protection against dust and water splashes.

In terms of dimensions, the Poco X7 Pro measures 160.8 x 75.2 x 8.3 mm and weighs 195g or 198g, depending on the variant. The Poco X6 Pro, on the other hand, is slightly lighter and slimmer, measuring 161.1 x 75 x 8 mm and weighing just 179g. This makes the Poco X6 Pro a more portable choice for users who prioritize a lightweight and compact device.

Display Features: Poco X7 Pro vs Poco X6 Pro

The Poco X7 Pro raises the bar with its stunning 6.67-inch AMOLED display that supports 68B colors, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 3200 nits. This exceptional brightness, combined with support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+, ensures an immersive viewing experience, whether you’re watching movies, gaming, or scrolling through social media.

The Poco X6 Pro also features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, but it falls short in terms of brightness and color accuracy. With a peak brightness of 1300 nits and no support for Dolby Vision, the display is still good for most users but doesn’t match the vibrant visuals offered by the Poco X7 Pro.

Resolution is another area where the Poco X7 Pro takes the lead, offering 1220 x 2712 pixels with a pixel density of 446 ppi, compared to the 1080 x 2400 pixels and 395 ppi of the Poco X6 Pro. The higher resolution ensures sharper text and more detailed images, making the Poco X7 Pro a better choice for media consumption.

Performance and Software: Poco X7 Pro vs Poco X6 Pro

Under the hood, the Poco X7 Pro is powered by the flagship-grade MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra (4nm) chipset, which features an octa-core CPU with high clock speeds and the Mali-G720 MC7 GPU. This combination delivers exceptional performance, whether you’re gaming, multitasking, or running demanding applications. The chipset’s 4nm architecture also ensures better energy efficiency, contributing to longer battery life.

In contrast, the Poco X6 Pro is equipped with the MediaTek Helio G99 Ultra, which is a decent performer for everyday tasks but struggles with heavy gaming and multitasking. Its Mali-G57 MC2 GPU is suitable for casual gaming but lacks the power needed for graphics-intensive applications.

On the software front, the Poco X7 Pro ships with Android 15 and HyperOS 2, giving users access to the latest features and security updates. The Poco X6 Pro comes with Android 13 and MIUI 14, with a planned upgrade to Android 14 and HyperOS. While the software experience on both devices is smooth, the Poco X7 Pro benefits from being more future-proof.

Camera Capabilities: Poco X7 Pro vs Poco X6 Pro

The camera setup on the Poco X7 Pro is designed for high-quality photography and videography. It features a 50 MP main sensor with PDAF and OIS, ensuring sharp and stable images even in low-light conditions. The secondary 8 MP ultrawide lens offers a wider field of view, making it perfect for group shots and landscapes. Video recording capabilities are impressive, with support for 4K at 60fps and HDR10+, delivering stunning dynamic range and color accuracy.

The Poco X6 Pro, while equipped with a triple-camera setup, doesn’t match the performance of the Poco X7 Pro. Its 64 MP main camera is capable but lacks the advanced stabilization features of its counterpart. The 8 MP ultrawide lens and 2 MP macro sensor are decent for casual photography but fall short in terms of versatility. Video recording is limited to 1080p at 60fps, which is adequate for most users but less appealing for content creators.

For selfies, the Poco X7 Pro offers a superior 20 MP front camera, compared to the 16 MP sensor on the Poco X6 Pro. This makes the Poco X7 Pro a better choice for those who frequently use their front camera for photos or video calls.

Battery and Charging: Poco X7 Pro vs Poco X6 Pro

Battery life is one of the key areas where the Poco X7 Pro excels. It features a massive 6000 mAh battery, with an India-exclusive 6550 mAh version available. Charging is equally impressive, with support for 90W wired charging, which can fully charge the device in just 42 minutes. Additionally, the Poco X7 Pro offers reverse wired charging, adding to its versatility.

The Poco X6 Pro, while equipped with a smaller 5000 mAh battery, still offers good endurance for daily use. It supports 67W fast charging, which can charge the device to 100% in 44 minutes, making it a reliable option for users who are always on the go. However, it doesn’t match the raw battery power and charging speed of the Poco X7 Pro.

Audio and Connectivity: Poco X7 Pro vs Poco X6 Pro

In terms of audio, the Poco X7 Pro includes 24-bit/192kHz Hi-Res Wireless audio, delivering a high-quality audio experience, especially for Bluetooth users. However, it lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack, which might be a downside for users who prefer wired headphones.

The Poco X6 Pro, on the other hand, retains the 3.5mm headphone jack, making it a more convenient choice for users who frequently use wired audio accessories. It also supports 24-bit/192kHz Hi-Res audio, ensuring good sound quality.

Connectivity is another area where the Poco X7 Pro takes the lead. It features Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4/6.0, and advanced positioning systems, including NavIC, ensuring faster and more accurate navigation. The Poco X6 Pro sticks to Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.2, which are adequate but not as future-proof as the connectivity options on the Poco X7 Pro.

Pricing: Poco X7 Pro vs Poco X6 Pro

Poco X7 Pro: Starts at ₹27,999

Poco X6 Pro: Starts at ₹20,900

Conclusion

The Poco X7 Pro is a clear winner for users who demand top-notch performance, superior display quality, and advanced features like IP68 water resistance, HyperOS 2, and ultra-fast charging. It’s an excellent choice for gamers, content creators, and power users who want a smartphone that can handle anything they throw at it.

On the other hand, the Poco X6 Pro offers a compelling package for budget-conscious users. Its lightweight design, decent performance, and features like a 3.5mm headphone jack make it a practical choice for everyday use.