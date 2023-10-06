Kochi’s Sastra Robotics: Pioneering AI-Driven Robots for the Western Market

Emerging from the vibrant tech landscape of Kochi, Sastra Robotics stands as a testament to India’s burgeoning prowess in the realm of artificial intelligence and robotics. With a keen focus on innovation and a vision to redefine the global robotics sector, Sastra Robotics has embarked on a journey that sees its AI-powered robots gaining significant traction, especially in the Western markets. Their robots, designed with precision and a deep understanding of user needs, are not just products but solutions addressing real-world challenges in various industries.

Key Highlights:

Sastra Robotics, affiliated with the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), has secured export orders for approximately 160 robots for clients in the UK and the US.

The robots utilize AI to execute testing tasks that are beyond human capabilities.

Sastra’s robots are designed with advanced arms and force-controlled fingers, simulating human limbs, to detect defects in high-tech equipment across various sectors.

The company’s clientele includes renowned names such as Bosch, HCL, Qualcomm, Tech Mahindra, and ABB.

Sastra Robotics is planning to expand its offerings by developing robotic hands for prosthetics and is set to open offices in California and Bengaluru.

Redefining Robotics with AI

While India has traditionally lagged in the fields of robotics and artificial intelligence (AI), Sastra Robotics is challenging this narrative. This Kochi-based startup, founded by P. Aronin, Achu Wilson, and Akhil A, has developed robots equipped with state-of-the-art arms and force-controlled fingers. These robotic limbs function similarly to human ones and are employed to identify defects in intricate equipment used in industries ranging from space and defense to banking.

A Journey from Passion to Innovation

The founders, who were batchmates at Palakkad Government Engineering College, discovered their shared enthusiasm for robotics during a tech expo at their institution. Although they initially pursued careers in different companies post-graduation, their shared passion for robotics led them to establish their own enterprise. With support from KSUM, they officially launched their robotic startup in 2013. Their journey began at Maker Village in Kalamassery and eventually moved closer to the CUSAT campus, where all their innovative products come to life.

A Global Footprint

Sastra Robotics’ AI-driven robots have garnered significant attention, particularly in the West. Their robots can detect both hardware and software faults in electronic smart devices with touch displays. Furthermore, these robots can predict the cause of failures using AI. This capability, combined with the robots’ speed and cost-effectiveness, has made them particularly appealing to foreign clients.

The Road Ahead

Looking to the future, Sastra Robotics has ambitious plans. They aim to create robotic hands that can serve as prosthetics for amputees and those with physical disabilities. Additionally, the company is set to expand its global presence with an upcoming office in California and another in Bengaluru next year.

In Conclusion

Sastra Robotics exemplifies the potential of Indian startups in the global tech landscape. By integrating advanced AI with robotics, they are not only addressing industry needs but also paving the way for innovations that can have profound societal impacts. As the company continues to expand and innovate, it stands as a testament to the capabilities and potential of Indian tech startups on the global stage.