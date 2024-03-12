Amazon Super Saver Days: Last Chance to get Best Deals on QLED TVs

Today marks the final day of Amazon’s TV Super Saver Days, an exclusive sale event on the platform. Commencing on March 8 and concluding on March 12, this limited-time sale presents an opportunity to enjoy remarkable discounts of up to 65 % on leading Smart TVs available on Amazon. With such enticing offers available, if you’re in the market for a new television to elevate your living room experience, now is the ideal moment to make your purchase.

This is why we have specially curated a list of Best QLED TVs That you should purchase before the

sale ends.



Westinghouse 139 cm (55 inches) Quantum Series Ultra HD LED Google TV

Price: 28,999

https://shorturl.at/fjptG

Immerse yourself in the Westinghouse 55″ Quantum Series Ultra HD LED Google TV. Enjoy a 4K HDR display with Dolby Vision and HDR10+. Stay connected with dual-band Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports, and 2 USB ports. Experience rich sound with 48W Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD. Explore Google TV OS with built-in Wi-Fi, Google Assistant, and access to popular apps. Covered by a 1-year warranty on the product and 6 months on accessories.

Blaupunkt 139 cm (55 inches) Cyber Sound G2 Series 4k Ultra HD QLED Google TV

Price:28,999

https://shorturl.at/ekny1

Discover the Blaupunkt 139 cm (55 inches) Cyber Sound G2 Series 4k Ultra HD QLED Google TV for a new era of home entertainment. Enjoy CyberSound Gen 2.0 surround sound and vibrant HDR10+ visuals. Streamline your content choices with Google TV and enhance your living space with its frame-less design. Seamlessly connect devices, control your TV with Google Assistant, and enjoy smooth performance. It ensures a safer viewing experience with Kids Mode. Elevate your home entertainment with the Blaupunkt QLED Smart TV.

Acer 139 cm (55 inches) V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV

Price: 36,999

https://shorturl.at/ghM25

Get yourself entertained like never before with the Acer 139 cm (55 inches) V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV. Enjoy stunning QLED visuals with a 3840×2160 resolution and a 60 Hertz refresh rate, offering a smooth viewing experience from any angle. Stay connected with dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth, and multiple HDMI and USB ports. With 30 Watts output and Dolby Atmos, enjoy immersive sound quality. Explore content effortlessly with Google TV, personalized recommendations, and voice-enabled features. Elevate your viewing with Dolby Vision, MEMC, HDR10, and other advanced display technologies. Experience the Acer V Series Smart QLED Google TV for unparalleled entertainment.

Kodak 139 cm (55 Inches) Matrix Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV

Price: 30,999



https://shorturl.at/msw01

Experience the Kodak 139 cm (55 Inches) Matrix Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV, delivering stunning visuals with a 3840 x 2160 resolution and 60 Hertz refresh rate. Stay connected with dual-band Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports, and 2 USB ports. Enjoy immersive sound with 40 Watts output, Dolby Atmos, and DTS-HD technology. Discover endless entertainment with Google TV, including Kids Mode, 300+ Free Live Channels, universal search, and support for over 10,000 apps and games. Enjoy vibrant display with 4K HDR, HDR10+, HLG, MEMC, QLED, Dolby Vision, and AMOLED technology with 1.1 Billion Colors. Elevate your viewing experience with the Kodak Matrix Series Smart QLED Google TV.

Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV

Price: 26,999

https://shorturl.at/ftvW9

Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV, featuring a stunning 3840×2160 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. Enjoy seamless connectivity with 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB 2.0 ports, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5. Experience powerful 24 Watts output speakers with Dolby Atmos technology. Benefit from smart features like Auto Low Latency Mode and a quad-core processor. Immerse yourself in the bezel-less floating display design with Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and MEMC technology. Elevate your viewing experience with the Hisense 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV.

In conclusion, as we bid farewell to Amazon’s TV Super Saver Days, which conclude today, there’s no better time than now to seize the opportunity and grab these unbeatable deals on QLED TVs. With a diverse range of options available, including the Westinghouse Quantum Series, Blaupunkt Cyber Sound G2 Series, Acer V Series, Kodak Matrix Series, and Hisense Smart QLED TVs, there’s something for every viewer’s preferences and budget. Whether you’re drawn to the immersive visuals of the Quantum Series or the sleek design of the Blaupunkt Cyber Sound G2, each TV offers cutting-edge technology and features to enhance your home entertainment setup.

Don’t miss out on your chance to elevate your viewing experience with these exclusive discounts. Act now and secure your favorite TV before the sale ends today! Whether you’re a cinephile looking for vibrant colors and crisp details or a gaming enthusiast in need of a smooth refresh rate, these QLED TVs have you covered. So, don’t delay – grab the deal as soon as possible and embark on a journey of unparalleled entertainment in the comfort of your own home.