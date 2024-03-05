Lava Blaze Curve 5G now available in India – Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details

Homegrown Indian smartphone manufacturer Lava has expanded its 5G portfolio with the introduction of the Lava Blaze Curve 5G. The device emphasizes on its curved screen and promises a smooth user experience at an affordable price point. The company has announced the availability of Blaze Curve 5G in an online event today. The feature packed smartphone will go on sale at Amazon.in starting 11th March.

Lava Blaze Curve 5G Key Specifications:

Large FHD+ curved 3D AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate

In-display fingerprint sensor

MediaTek Dimensity 7050

64MP triple rear camera setup

5,000mAh battery

Android 13 Operating System

Stereo Speakers Powered by Dolby Atmos

Lava Blaze Curve 5G Specs:

“We believe the combination of the curved display, powerful processor, and capable cameras will resonate well with users. The Lava Blaze Curve 5G is a testament to our commitment to bringing cutting-edge technology and features to Indian consumers at accessible prices”, said Sunil Raina, President & Business Head, Lava International Limited.

The Lava Blaze Curve 5G sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Widevine L1 support, offering a more immersive visual experience than standard flat screens. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor, a capable chipset delivering smooth performance for everyday tasks and moderate gaming and LPDDR5 8GB+8GB(VRam) RAM and UFS 3.1 128GB/256GB ROM. It comes with clean Android 13 OS (Stock UI) with No Ads, No Bloatware and No Unwanted Apps.

The triple camera system includes a 64MP Sony Sensor primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, the device features a 32MP front-facing camera. The Blaze Curve 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery and support superfast 33W charging for extended usage.

Lava Blaze Curve 5G Price and Availability:

The Lava Blaze Curve is available in India starting at ₹17,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and ₹18,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It is available in two colour options — Iron Glass and Viridian Glass. Lava is offering free service at home for the first 12 months to Blaze Curve 5G customers. The first sale starts from 12 PM, 11th March and it will be available at Lava website and Amazon.in.