Lava Yuva 3 Smartphone Launched at Rs 6,799 with Up to 128GB Storage: Availability and Key Features Unveiled

Lava International has made headlines with the launch of its latest budget-friendly smartphone, the Yuva 3, in India. This new entry in the smartphone market is designed to cater to users looking for a device that combines affordability with high-end features. Priced competitively at Rs 6,799 for the base variant, the Yuva 3 aims to provide a comprehensive mobile experience without breaking the bank.

Key Highlights:

The Lava Yuva 3 starts at Rs 6,799 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant.

It features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals.

Powered by an Unisoc T606 SoC, it ensures efficient performance alongside 4GB of RAM and an additional 4GB of virtual RAM.

The device runs on Android 13 and promises an Android 14 upgrade, along with quarterly security updates for two years.

It is equipped with a 13MP rear camera, a 5MP front camera, and supports 18W fast charging over USB Type-C.

Available colors include Eclipse Black, Cosmic Lavender, and Galaxy White.

Sales start on Amazon from February 7th, and from Lava’s retail network and e-store from February 10th, 2024.

Detailed Features and Availability

The Lava Yuva 3 is presented in two storage variants: a 4GB + 64GB version and a 4GB + 128GB version priced at Rs 7,299. Both models support additional virtual RAM, enhancing multitasking capabilities. The device boasts a 6.5-inch HD+ display, delivering a high refresh rate of 90Hz that provides a seamless and fluid user interface experience.

Under the hood, the Yuva 3 is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 processor, complemented by Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, which together offer robust performance for everyday tasks and light gaming. It comes with dual SIM support and expandable memory options, providing flexibility for users’ connectivity and storage needs.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the Yuva 3’s 13MP rear camera setup for capturing detailed images, while the 5MP front camera supports selfies and video calls. The side-mounted fingerprint scanner enhances security, allowing users to unlock their devices swiftly.

The smartphone‘s 5000mAh battery ensures long-lasting performance, supported by 18W fast charging technology for quick power-ups. Furthermore, the device runs on a bloatware-free version of Android 13, ensuring a clean and user-friendly interface, with a commitment from Lava for timely software updates.

Sales Strategy

Making the Yuva 3 available via Amazon and Lava’s retail network from early February strategically capitalizes on the online and offline market segments. This broad availability ensures that potential buyers have multiple avenues to purchase the device, catering to both tech-savvy online shoppers and those who prefer the traditional in-store buying experience.

The Lava Yuva 3 stands out as a budget-friendly smartphone option for Indian consumers, offering a blend of performance, design, and affordability. Its large storage capacity, high refresh rate display, and promise of future Android updates make it a compelling choice for those looking for a reliable smartphone without spending a fortune. With its availability on Amazon and Lava’s own retail channels, the Yuva 3 is set to make a significant impact on the budget smartphone segment in India.This launch not only expands Lava’s portfolio but also intensifies competition in the budget segment, pushing other brands to innovate and offer more value at lower price points.