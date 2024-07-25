Leaks and Anticipation Surround Google’s Pixel 9 Series

The upcoming Google Pixel 9 series has been generating considerable buzz due to a multitude of leaks and rumors. These leaks provide insights into potential design changes and naming conventions for the new lineup.

Four Models and a Foldable Phone

Reports suggest that the Pixel 9 series will consist of four models: the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the highly anticipated Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Notably, rumors indicate that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold could be launched in India, marking Google’s entry into the foldable device market in the country.

Leaked Video Reveals Design Changes

A recently leaked video, allegedly showcasing the Pixel 9 Pro XL, has added fuel to the speculation. The video compares the Pixel 9 Pro XL with its predecessor, the Pixel 8 Pro, highlighting design changes such as rounded corners, flat side rails, and a redesigned camera bar. These alterations appear to align the Pixel 9 Pro XL’s aesthetics more closely with Apple’s iPhone lineup.

Naming Conventions Under Scrutiny

The leaked video has also raised questions about Google’s naming conventions. Earlier leaks suggested a size difference between the Pixel 9 XL and the Pixel 8 Pro, but the video contradicts this, leading to speculation that Google might be modifying its naming strategy.

Pixel 9 Series: A Potential Shift

If the rumors hold true, the Pixel 9 series could represent a significant shift for Google, with four distinct models and a foldable device. This potential change in naming conventions may indicate Google’s intent to streamline its product offerings and expand its market reach.

As the launch of Google’s Pixel 9 series draws closer, the leaks and rumors continue to intensify anticipation among tech enthusiasts. Whether the final products align with these speculations remains to be seen, but the potential for a revamped design, new naming conventions, and the introduction of a foldable device certainly point towards an exciting evolution in Google’s smartphone lineup. Only time will reveal the full extent of Google’s plans for the Pixel 9 series, but one thing is certain: the tech world is eagerly awaiting the official unveiling.